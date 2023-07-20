Promising ideas for environmental protection and medical technology

Science2Start award ceremony at the BioRegio STERN summer reception in Fellbach

The winners of the Science2Start ideas competition 2023 (Image source: KD Busch/BioRegio STERN)

(Stuttgart/Fellbach) – At the Science2Start award ceremony as part of the BioRegio STERN summer reception 2023 last Thursday in the Haus der Rosen in Fellbach, excellent ideas from scientists and founders were honored which, according to an expert jury, have particular economic potential. A team led by Prof. Wolfgang Wohlleben, Prof. Evi Stegmann and Naybel Hernández Perez from the University of Tübingen took first place. They succeeded in the biotechnological production of a biodegradable metal chelator, which is used as an additive in detergents, cosmetics and food, for example. The compound, which was previously synthesized from fossil raw materials, is hardly degradable in conventional sewage treatment plants. Second place went to PD Dr. medical Justus Marquetand and Dr. medical Johannes Lang, also from Tübingen. They are developing “Cerebri”, a location-independent, telemedically available and cloud-based EEG evaluation that can also be used successfully by untrained people within a few minutes. The jury awarded third prize to Dr. Vasileios Filippou from Varimol TGU TTI GmbH in Stuttgart. His team is developing synthesis protocols that enable higher synthetic scalability of so-called click reagents, which are used in medicine for innovative imaging methods.

The award ceremony for the 14th Science2Start competition, which honors economically promising life sciences ideas from scientists and founders from the region, took place as part of the large regional industry meeting of entrepreneurs, scientists, investors and politicians. The prize money totaling 4,500 euros was once again awarded by Voelker & Partner Rechtsanwälte, Steuerberater Wirtschaftsprüfer.

In his keynote, Prof. Dr. Thomas Gottwald, member of the supervisory board and founder and shareholder of Ovesco Endoscopy AG, the award winners to found a company; At the same time, however, she warned of typical mistakes: “Some academics see their invention as Columbus’s egg. And defend it against anyone who has anything to criticize about it.” Prof. Gottwald also emphasized the importance of the people who work for you: “You have to have better people than you; you must have the courage. The trick is to lead these people, inspire them, motivate them – and keep them with you. One of the most important statements of all: ‘You make me feel valued’. That’s the key.”

The summer reception of BioRegio STERN Management GmbH was organized together with the Association for the Promotion of Biotechnology and Medical Technology e. V. organized.

The winners of the Science2Start competition 2023

1st place: “Biotechnological production of the biodegradable metal chelator ethylenediamine disuccinate ([S,S]-EDDS)“

Prof. Wolfgang Wohlleben, Prof. Evi Stegmann and Naybel Hernández Perez, Interfaculty Institute for Microbiology and Infection Medicine at the University of Tübingen

The team around Prof. Wohlleben and Prof. Stegmann has laid the foundation stone for the biotechnological production of ethylenediamine disuccinate ([S,S]-EDDS), an alternative to ethylenediamine tetraacetate (EDTA). The metal chelator EDTA is used commercially in large quantities in the textile and paper industries, as an additive in cosmetics and food, in medical products and in agriculture, among other things. The compound synthesized from fossil raw materials is hardly degradable in conventional sewage treatment plants. EDTA is therefore increasingly becoming an environmental pollutant, and in some western countries its use for certain areas of application has already been restricted. The metal chelator produced by the soil bacterium Amycolatopsis japonicum [S,S]-EDDS has comparable complex-forming properties, but in contrast to EDTA it is completely biodegradable. The biotechnological production of [S,S]-EDDS has so far failed because its synthesis in A. japonicum is already inhibited by very low zinc concentrations, which are present as contamination, for example, in fermenters, glass vessels or media components. Using genetic engineering, the team was able to generate an A. japonicum mutant that also produces large amounts of zinc in the presence of zinc [S,S]-EDDS can produce. This mutant and the establishment of a simple purification process now form the basis for establishing an industrial one [S,S]-EDDS-Production.

Platz 2: „Cerebri – EEG for everyone, everywhere“

PD dr medical Justus Marquetand and Dr. medical Johannes Lang, Tuebingen

Electroencephalography (EEG) is an essential examination in medicine and is used, for example, for differential diagnosis in the case of unclear disorders of consciousness, epilepsy or dementia. Around six million examinations are recorded in German hospitals every year, and the need is at least twice as high. But the EEG and its sometimes complex evaluation is not available across the board, which is aggravated by the lack of staff and the steadily aging population. In addition, the rate of misinterpretations is high. The team of PD Dr. Marquetand and Dr. Lang is developing a location-independent, telemedically available and cloud-based EEG evaluation that can also be used successfully by untrained people within a few minutes. The Cerebri EEG examinations can be made accessible to anyone (patients, general practitioners, etc.) and anywhere (practice, at home, etc.). In addition to improved availability, especially for structurally weak regions, the treatment costs for the practice or hospital are drastically reduced. Cerebri offers a new digital approach to enable almost “everyone” EEG diagnostics within a very short time while saving resources and costs at the same time.

3rd place: “Varimol”

Dr. Vasileios Filippou, Varimol TGU TTI GmbH, Stuttgart

“Click chemistry” and “bioorthogonal chemistry” became known beyond a specialist audience when the developers of these technologies received the chemistry Nobel Prize in 2022. Much of today’s applications of this technology have to do with imaging procedures. For example, proteins or DNA strands can be labeled with dyes in their native environment, allowing them to be tracked and studied under a microscope. However, a disadvantage of these technologies is that the necessary “ingredients” are not readily available, as each application requires its individual reagents, which must first be developed and then scaled up synthetically to make them commercially available. The syntheses and purification steps of such reagents are not easy to carry out, even for experts. That is why the Varimol team of Dr. Filippou developed synthetic protocols that enable higher synthetic scalability of click reagents. They have also developed new reagents which they suspect will open up previously unprecedented fields of application.

About BioRegio STERN Management GmbH:

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH is an economic developer for the life sciences sector. It promotes innovations and start-ups on a public contract and thus contributes to strengthening the location. In the Stuttgart and Neckar-Alb regions with the cities of Tübingen and Reutlingen, it is the central point of contact for founders and entrepreneurs.

The STERN BioRegion is one of the largest and most successful BioRegions in Germany. Unique selling points are the nationwide unique mixture of biotechnology and medical technology companies as well as the regional clusters of automation technology, mechanical and plant engineering.

