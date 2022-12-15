Fitz > Feature > Promotion of Panda Aberdeen | Swedish carbon fiber board trail running shoes CRAFT CTM Ultra Carbon Trail

Action Panda’s “brain-smart” Adrian, after recommending his favorite CRAFT CTM Ultra Carbon 2 at the beginning of the year, this time once again recommends the latest product of this Swedish brand: CTM Ultra Carbon Trail. CRAFT running shoes are very diverse, and the CTM series stands for “Craft Tailored Motion” and includes the most advanced materials and latest technologies for the most demanding athletes.

The CTM Ultra Carbon Trail introduced this time retains the advantages of the CRAFT CTM series. Except for off-road use, it has been upgraded in all aspects. Adrian personally wore it to Tai Mo Shan for a test, and shared his views on being a “trail runner” and a “brain” in an off-road supply store:

Appearance evil

Carrying out the attractive appearance of CRAFT, CTM Ultra Carbon Trail also attracts the attention of others. The color scheme chosen by Adrian this time seems “exaggerated”, which is quite eye-catching in the countryside, but there are also plain styles to choose from.

Meticulous upper workmanship

The new CTM Ultra Carbon Trail has improved the upper stitching, glue and other workmanship, and the shoe body is more stable and durable

40mm thick midsole

CRAFT CTM’s unique 40mm midsole is enough to handle the sharp stones on the road, and with the 1mm thick carbon fiber plate, it can provide sufficient protection. In addition, the running shoes are also equipped with 3mm soft insoles to make your feet more comfortable.

Invincible Vibram Megagrip

The biggest selling point of CTM Ultra Carbon Trail is the Vibram Megagrip used in the sole. This Italian-made sole material is famous for its high density and good resistance. The sole design uses raw rubber and large spikes to further enhance the degree of resistance, and it is as good as walking on flat ground in any weather environment.

CRAFT CTM Ultra Carbon Trail Features

Lightweight, breathable nylon mesh upper with seamless TPU protection

UD foam midsole is lightweight, highly resilient and durable

Ultra-resilience insole maximizes energy return to the foot

Vibram Megagrip outsole

Weight: 340 g

Midsole Thickness: 40mm

Insole: 3mm

Carbon fiber board: 1mm

“Panda Cub” Adrian’s review

After the test, Adrian classified the CRAFT CTM Ultra Carbon Trail as an all-round mountain shoe, which can be used for trail running or mountaineering in normal times, and there is no problem with long or short distances. Moreover, this pair of running shoes, like other CRAFT models, is made with care from materials to handwork, so it is quite durable.

Action Panda x Craft Sportswear HongKong Project

