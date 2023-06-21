proPellets Austria & leading Upper Austrian companies are calling for the Renewable Heat Act

No energy transition without heat transition, no climate transition without energy transition. That’s what the industry association proPellets Austria and the four Upper Austrian leading companies say: Fröling, Hargassner, ÖkoFEN and Windhager. They are calling on the federal government to speed up the pending energy laws, above all the Renewable Heat Act. Austria is lagging behind in comparison to neighboring countries.

Leading companies want clear conditions

“More and more people in Austria are in favor of a rapid energy transition. The Austrian economy is ready for this. But we also urgently need the legal framework,” says Christian Rakos, Managing Director of proPellets Austria, the branch representative of the domestic pellet industry. “The energy and climate transition cannot stand still until the next election. As in Denmark, for example, this important topic must be excluded from the daily political hic-hack in order to create clear conditions – for consumers as well as for the economy”.

Windhager Zentralheizung GmbH, Hargassner GmbH, ÖkoFEN Metall & Heiztechnik GmbH and Fröling Heizkessel- und Flaschenbau GmbH employ a total of 3,800 people and generate around 1.5 billion euros in sales annually. The companies have an export rate of up to 70 percent. You felt the uncertainty caused by the debate about the Building Energy Act in Germany and the dramatic decline in business. Therefore, they unanimously demand legal, planning and investment security for the gradual switch to renewable energy for heating in Austria.

Renewable Heat Act still in the pipeline

Stefan Gubi, Managing Director of Windhager: “The fact that four competitors are now working together shows just how important the Renewable Heat Act is. The heating and energy transition has the potential to become an export hit ‘Made in Austria’. Austrian companies from the renewable energy sector are already at the top of Europe in terms of exports. We must seize this great opportunity for a veritable turbo boost for exports, growth and employment from renewables. We have decided to invest 100 million euros in Austria. But we also urgently need the necessary legal framework.”

In June, the Energy Efficiency Act was passed in the National Council (with a simple majority). But the companies point out that there are still a number of other laws in the pipeline that are actually ready for approval. These include the Renewable Energy Expansion Acceleration Act or the Renewable Gas Act and the Renewable Heat Act.

Replacing oil heating with sustainable alternatives

The Renewable Heat Act is therefore of particular importance, since the supply of space heating is the most important energy market with a share of 31 percent of total final energy consumption after transport (37 percent). At the same time, the proportion of use of renewable energy in the space heating sector, at 34 percent, is significantly lower than, for example, in the electricity sector, where 79 percent of domestic generation is already provided from renewable sources. That’s why the companies are now demanding the law. The EWG regulates the phasing out of the use of fossil fuels for the supply of space heating and hot water.

The current draft of the EWG enshrines that by the year 2035 all oil heating systems are to be gradually replaced by heating systems based on renewable energy or by district heating. The oldest and most inefficient boilers come first. By 2040, only gas heaters that use renewable gases such as biomethane should be in operation. For the rest of the gas heating there should be a replacement in the form of systems based on renewable energy or district heating.

Measures would reduce costs for households

For households, the costs of the heat supply are decisive, since the most energy is required for the heat supply. According to the companies, natural gas currently costs more than twice as much as pellets. Heating oil has also been significantly more expensive over the past 20 years – at times even more than twice as expensive. Heat pumps and solar heat also have considerable advantages in terms of running costs. This means that not only the economy, but also households will benefit from a switch to a renewable heat supply.

