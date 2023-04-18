Prophete E-Bike Trekking 28″: How good is the offer at Aldi?

From Monday, April 17th, a trekking e-bike will be available from discounter Aldi for 999 euros. TECHBOOK reveals how good the offer really is.

As one of the few forms of e-mobility permitted in Germany, e-bikes are very popular. Not only can you get to work sweat-free with it, but trips to the countryside are also more enjoyable. Trekking bikes are a good middle ground for these two uses. Discounters Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd have been offering such an e-bike with the “Trekking 28” since April 17 in their joint online shop.

E-Bike „Trekking 28″“ bei Aldi

The offer is a trekking bike from the manufacturer Prophete. The company, which sells its bikes exclusively through supermarkets, department stores and its online shop, filed for bankruptcy in December 2022. At the beginning of March, however, the Chinese investor Dutech Holdings took over Prophete GmbH and its subsidiary Cycle Union.

The unspecified “trekking e-bike” is designed according to the name for mixed use over longer distances. The model is primarily intended for commuting or for trips into the countryside. The capacity of the 12.8 ampere hour battery is therefore suitable for distances of up to 120 kilometers. The drive is a rear motor that is sold as a Blaupunkt product. However, the engine comes from Prophete itself and is only sold under the licensed “Blaupunkt” name. As is usual for e-bikes without registration, the motor has a maximum output of 250 watts and supports speeds of up to 25 km/h and then regulates it down. The advantages of a rear engine are the more direct power delivery and the powerful thrust. However, this type of motor requires a more delicate derailleur and makes wheel changes more difficult. In addition, the e-bike is heavier on the rear wheel, which can be annoying when carrying it. With a rather high total weight of 26.5 kilograms, this is not insignificant. Dragging the e-bike up or down stairs should therefore be avoided as far as possible.

Five support levels can be set on the LC display, and distance and speed can be read off. LED headlights are pre-installed front and rear. The rear light also has an integrated brake light. In addition to the e-bike and battery with charger, the scope of delivery also includes an air pump and a multi-tool – practical, because the final assembly, including handlebars and pedals, is done at home. The “Trekking 28” e-bike in the Aldi online shop has 28-inch wheels, as the name suggests, and is available in a women’s version with a frame height of 50 centimeters or a men’s version with a frame height of 52 centimeters.

BLAUPUNKT rear wheel motor, brushless, 36 volts, 250 watts

DownTube battery, 36 Volt, 12.8 Ah, 461 Wh, approx. 500 full Ladezyklen

Maximum range: 120 km 1

LC display with 5-level power control

PROPHETE 100 lux LED headlight

LED luggage rack rear light with brake light function

8-speed derailleur with thumb switch

SUNTOUR Nex suspension fork, adjustable

Hydraulic disc brakes

CONTINENTAL Reflexbereifung

PROPHETE elastomer saddle

Aluminium-Hohlkammerfelge

URSUS rear stand

Is the trekking e-bike at Aldi worth it?

All in all, the bike is a fair deal for 999 euros. Trekking e-bikes are often only available from Aldi for significantly more money. Even with Prophete itself, the model in the same configuration costs significantly more at just under 1500 euros. The main plus points are the relatively large battery, which allows a range of up to 120 kilometers despite the high bike weight.

Whether you want an e-bike with a central or rear motor is ultimately a matter of taste. However, for an e-bike designed for trekking, like this one from Aldi, it is an advantage if the motor reacts immediately as soon as you pedal. This makes starting at traffic lights much more pleasant. Only maintenance is more complex, since the motor is located in the wheel hub – and derailleur gears are required.

For the price, interested parties can’t go wrong with the e-bike. It should be noted, however, that almost 35 euros will be charged again for shipping and forwarding.

Sources