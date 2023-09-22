Proscenic P11 Mopping cordless vacuum cleaner in the test + video

The Proscenic P11 Mopping is basically a regular one Cordless handheld vacuum cleaner & floor vacuum cleaner with different attachments. The vacuum cleaner gets the addition “mopping” because one of the accessories is a Mopping attachment which is plugged onto the floor nozzle. This allows you to vacuum and mop in one go.

We have been testing the P11 Mopping from Proscenic for 2 weeks now and would like to give you ours Experiences show here.

Video: Proscenic P11 Mopping im Test

Furnishing

The P11 Mopping comes with everything you would expect from a cordless handheld vacuum cleaner and canister vacuum cleaner.

Different Essays she for example one 2-in-1 Fugendüse or one Dusting brush Help remove dirt in tight corners or gaps. With the Telescopic rod You can transform the handheld vacuum cleaner into a floor vacuum cleaner in no time, which is easy to use even for tall people. The Wall mount Comes with dowels and screws and has a permanently installed plug. The vacuum cleaner automatically connects to it when it is hung up and is charged. Optionally, you can of course also charge it directly with the charger 2 Hepa-Filter included – so you have one as a replacement Mopping attachment comes with a wipe that is attached to the water container. However, this is washable and should last longer. The water tank holds 340 mlwhich should be enough for around 100 m² of space.

cleaning

Proscenic advertises one 1-click emptying. In fact, the flap can be… 0.65 liter dust container Open with one click, but the plastic ring in the middle blocks dust in the back part, which means you usually have to use a finger or stick to get everything out. However, most cordless vacuum cleaners have this problem.

For thorough cleaning, the vacuum cleaner can also be dismantled into its individual parts. Before assembling, however, you should make sure that everything is completely dry.

Suction power & performance

The P11 Mopping achieves with its 400 watt brushless digital motor up to 35 kPA suction power at the highest level. That’s really a lot! Overall standing 3 Suction stages to choose which over the Touch-Display can be adjusted on the back.

In the lowest level, the term of the 2,000 mAh battery with 50 minutes specified. If you vacuum on a medium level it will take you around 15 minutes and with maximum power you will have around 5 minutes. As a rule, you can vacuum up all normal dirt on the medium or low setting and only have to turn it up briefly for larger dirt, such as pieces of cereal. An 80 m² apartment should run on one battery charge.

If necessary, this can be done Simply change the battery and you could continue vacuuming with a replacement battery. This feature is rarely found, especially with big brands like Dysons.

thanks to the rotating brushes Significantly less suction power is required than with normal household vacuum cleaners.

Wet mopping / mopping function

We were initially skeptical as to whether simply wiping without pressing or rotating would actually achieve anything. In fact, we discovered that some fine dirt was picked up by the mop when we washed it in the sink after cleaning.

It probably doesn’t come close to manual cleaning with a mop, but since you can vacuum and mop in one go, an 80% effectiveness is probably a good result.

The water container can be easily unclipped, filled with water and clipped back in. The wipe is attached using a Velcro mechanism and can be washed.

Ease of use & handling

The wheels are extremely smooth-running and the mopping attachment does not restrict mobility. You can go into curves and vacuum completely flat. This means you can even get under low sofas and cupboards.

The vacuum cleaner is also great for getting into corners. Only the mop attachment doesn’t quite make it because it’s only behind the floor nozzle.

The LED lights make it much easier to see dust on the floor and also make it easier to see dirt underneath objects.

Conclusion

For the price, an absolutely recommendable product. In terms of price, you pay about half as much as a Dyson V8, but you don’t have to compromise on performance or handling – on the contrary, you even have more suction power and one more mopping attachment.

Really good ones Vacuum-mopping robot would be an alternative, but you have to spend at least €600 if you also want a suction station. Pure Nasswischroboter would be a little cheaper. With the P11 you save a lot of money and also have some sport 😉

Where can you buy the Proscenic P11 Mopping online?

You can order the P11 Mopping online with free shipping via Amazon Prime.

