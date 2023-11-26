Home » Protect your analog pockets with Waterfield’s latest bag – Sina Hong Kong
Technology

Protect your analog pockets with Waterfield’s latest bag – Sina Hong Kong

by admin
Protect your analog pockets with Waterfield’s latest bag – Sina Hong Kong

Waterfield Creates Stylish Bag for Analogue Pocket Handheld System

In a market where it can be difficult to find official accessories for mini consoles and handheld devices, Waterfield has come to the rescue with a new bag designed specifically for the Analogue Pocket handheld system.

The stylish fabric bag is not only fashionable, but also provides protection for the Analogue Pocket, keeping it safe from damage. It has enough room for the device itself, as well as space for up to two Game Boy-sized cards and a USB-C cable.

But the versatility of this bag doesn’t stop there – it also doubles as a case for your D4963c13873604312b3a0074627c250f2 or Nintendo 3DS, making it a multi-functional accessory for gamers on the go.

For those interested in learning more about the Analogue Pocket Pouch, Gamereactor.cn has released the latest episode of Quick Look, featuring their own Magnus sharing his thoughts and a bunch of facts about it.

If you’re in the market for a stylish, protective accessory for your Analogue Pocket, be sure to check out this new offering from Waterfield.

See also  Versatility and compactness for Epson desktop A4 scanners

You may also like

Copilot is really going to take your job!...

Japan: Instead of new technology for broken processes,...

It is rumored that Sony may launch two...

More protection with version 16 of Acronis Cyber...

Copilot for Windows 11 will get plugins and...

Google is preparing a new Chromecast with Google...

Helldivers II Unofficial Merchandise Is Taking Over the...

OpenBSD: New security vulnerability! Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

Apple ID may be renamed “Apple Account” and...

This is what the first voices say about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy