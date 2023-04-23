Protecting European quantum computers, Thales thinks about it

Thales takes part in the second quantum revolution, engaging in the protection of the quantum computers of the European infrastructures from cyber attacks. In fact, it collaborates with about twenty academic, industrial and deep tech partners on the initiative EuroQCI. European Quantum Communication Infrastructure aims to roll out a quantum communication infrastructure for EU member states in the next three years.

The protection of quantum computers

By 2040, quantum computers will be able to use their extraordinary computing power to decrypt encrypted data and seriously threaten the security of even the most protected communication systems. EuroQCI therefore aims to counter this threat. By developing sovereign systems to protect the communications and data of government institutions and critical infrastructure.

Quantum Information Network

The longer term goal is to create a Quantum Information Network (QIN). It will exploit the phenomenon of quantum entanglement to guarantee the security of communications. As well as to create networks of quantum sensors and processors, which have the potential to drive exponential increases in the already dramatic performance of quantum sensors and computers.

What is the project about?

In this ambitious project, Thales is part of several new consortia that have been established since the end of 2022 in the following sectors:

Quantum Repeaters, with the University of Delft. QIA (Quantum Internet Alliance) , led by Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, is working to demonstrate the feasibility of connecting users in two metropolitan areas 500km apart. Using quantum repeaters, which can compensate for the loss of information through quantum memory.

QKISS – coordinated by Exail. QUARTER, leading LuxQuanta, he is developing quantum key distribution systems to protect users' critical communications from cyber attacks.

Quantum communication certification . PETRUS, Deutsche Telekom, is the official coordinator of 32 EuroQCI projects, on behalf of the European Commission. It is also developing a framework for the certification and accreditation of quantum communication products and networks.

. PETRUS, Deutsche Telekom, is the official coordinator of 32 EuroQCI projects, on behalf of the European Commission. It is also developing a framework for the certification and accreditation of quantum communication products and networks. Satellite quantum communications. TeQuantS, led by Thales Alenia Space, aims to develop Space-Earth quantum communication technologies. Required for cybersecurity applications and future quantum information networks, through the construction of satellites and optical ground stations by the end of 2026.

Thales’ teams work on the development of equipment for generating, distributing and managing quantum keys and related communications encryption devices. As well as the definition of the architecture of these quantum communication infrastructures. The company manages the largest quantum physics research centers in Europe, in collaboration with the CNRS. These new consortia will all benefit from Thales’ multidisciplinary expertise, particularly in the field of secure communication networks.