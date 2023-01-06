“Ranger Simulator” will start its crowdfunding campaign on the Kickstarter platform on January 12, 2023, and a new Trailer will be released for players to watch. The game is scheduled to be launched on the PC Steam platform in the second quarter of 2023.

In the game “Forest Ranger Simulator”, you will play the role of a forest ranger, and the important task of saving the forest and the earth will be entrusted to you, sorting garbage, feeding animals, and observing nature. Its survival depends on you. This game is designed to teach you to sort trash properly through fun, helping animals and exploring what nature has to offer.

With over 150 different types of junk in the game, learn how to sort them, and sometimes you can find real treasure in the trash that you can use to buy new tools, fancy furniture, or even buy your own car to expand your business! Or build a bee farm in the forest, buy and build birdhouses, and repair beehives.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1185780/Forest_Ranger_Simulator/