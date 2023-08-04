Protecting Your Eyes: How to Choose Sunglasses for Water Sports

Stay Protected with the Right Sunglasses for Water Sports

In the scorching heat of summer, water sports become an enticing option for many. However, it is important to remember that playing on the coast or in the sea under the blazing sun can potentially harm your eyes if not protected properly. Ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause damage, making it crucial to choose sunglasses that offer maximum protection. Here are five key points to consider when selecting sunglasses for water use:

1️⃣ Polarized lenses:

When playing at the beach, sunlight isn’t the only source of light to be cautious of. The light reflected by the white sandy beach and the sun reflecting off the sea surface are often overlooked. To combat these reflections, it is best to wear sunglasses with polarized lenses. These lenses eliminate glare and allow only a fraction of the light to pass through, providing a more comfortable experience during water sports.

To test if sunglasses are equipped with polarized lenses, simply point them horizontally at a computer screen. The screen should remain clear through the glasses. Then, turn the glasses 90 degrees, showing the angle of the frame up and down. Looking at the computer screen through the glasses in this position should result in a black and darkened screen. This indicates the presence of polarized lenses.

2️⃣ Anti-UV:

Ultraviolet (UV) rays from sunlight can be harmful to the eyes. Look for sunglasses with “UV 400” when choosing a pair. This designation ensures that all harmful invisible light with wavelengths shorter than 400 nanometers is filtered out. Some sunglasses may have a UV 400 sticker directly on them, while others may have the information in the product description.

In addition to UV 400, consider the light penetration and UV shielding percentages. Higher light penetration may result in lower UV shielding. For water sports, it is recommended to choose sunglasses with an ultraviolet shielding rate of more than 75%.

3️⃣ Cover design:

Glare on water can come from all angles, so it’s essential to protect your eyes from every direction. Opt for sunglasses with a curved lens and strong covering design to ensure optimal eye protection.

4️⃣ Buoyancy design:

Accidents happen, and in case your sunglasses fall into the water, it can be challenging to retrieve them. Look for sunglasses with a buoyancy design that allows them to float on the water’s surface. This feature makes it easier for users to find their sunglasses if they accidentally drop them. Additionally, using a glasses rope or choosing sunglasses with a headband design can provide extra security against slipping off.

5️⃣ Anti-salt erosion:

Our sweat and seawater contain salt, which can damage the coating of sunglasses. While finding salt-resistant sunglasses may be challenging, rinsing them with clean water or a special cleaning solution after each use can help protect them. Avoid using a wiper as there may be fine dust on the lens surface that could scratch the coating. Instead, gently drying with a soft cloth is the safest option.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure that your eyes stay protected during water sports this summer. Enjoy the sun and the sea while keeping your vision safe!

Cover photo: Crystal

