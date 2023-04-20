Proton VPN defends the open Internet in Russia from Geneva

The Proton company gets people past censorship onto the Internet. A team of thirty people defends the service against attacks from Russia, Iran and Co. Out of principle.

Government opponent in Hong Kong: Authoritarian states are afraid of freedom on the Internet. Miguel Candela / EPA

The Swiss company Proton often wins new customers in crises: Earthquake in Turkey? 15,000 times as many people as usual register at once. Protests in Iran? Thousands of registrations, over weeks. And of course the Russian war in Ukraine: the wave of registrations dragged on for months.