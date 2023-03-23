This is how you avoid disadvantages in hybrid or remote work

Hybrid and remote working are on the rise: During the corona pandemic, many office workers were banished to the home office voluntarily or involuntarily for many weeks or months and now no longer want to give up the freedom they have gained. Many start-ups and young companies generally maintain hybrid or completely flexible working models, and even conservative companies are relaxing the obligation to be present and are increasingly relying on home office offers to attract sought-after specialists.

As advantageous as hybrid work and home office are for companies and employees, they harbor the risk of proximity bias. Never heard? We explain what this means, what negative consequences a proximity bias can have and what you as a company can do about it.

What is proximity bias?

Proximity bias is one of the “unconscious cognitive biases”, i.e. unconscious cognitive distortions, and describes a judgmental distortion in which we treat those who are closer to us preferentially. In the case of work, proximity bias describes the unconscious misconception that employees in the office do better work than employees in the home office without the actual work results being checked or compared.

Why is proximity bias currently a problem?

Hybrid work is referred to as the working model of the future. Many employees would like to be able to work more flexibly or partially in the home office. Although an ever-increasing number of companies are accommodating to this wish, the traditional value systems cannot yet keep pace with the new working models. The culture of presence that still prevails in many places goes hand in hand with the assumption that you do better work when you are on site and, if possible, beyond the actual working hours. A survey of 2,000 employees in Germany in 2022 revealed that 44 percent of those surveyed believe that there is a proximity bias in the workplace.

It would now be fatal to return to traditional face-to-face work as a solution to the problem, because hybrid work and the asynchronous communication associated with it bring many advantages for both the company and the employees. On the other hand, one should first be aware of the negative consequences of a proximity bias:

What are the negative consequences of proximity bias?

Proximity bias can mean that on-site employees are treated differently than remote or home-based employees. This can start with the fact that employees in the home office are less trusted, less responsibility is given to them or they are completely excluded from new tasks or projects. Unfair promotions or better pay for local employees can be the result. In the workforce, this unequal treatment can be demotivating and lead to frustration and dissatisfaction up to and including termination.

However, according to a Forbes’ article, motivated teams are more profitable and productive, have higher customer satisfaction and lower churn rates. A proximity bias can therefore ultimately have a negative impact on the overall success of the company.

Another important disadvantage of proximity bias relates to the composition of the team and recruitment: A proximity bias is usually closely linked to a pronounced culture of presence or an obligation to be present, and this ultimately leads to less diversity among employees. Hybrid and flexible working models meet the needs of those employment groups for whom long commutes or inflexible working hours pose a particularly big problem, such as B. Parents or caregivers. On the other hand, those population groups who do not have to do care work or have other obligations prefer to be present and to reward work in the office. Studies have shown, however, that diverse teams work more successfully and profitably.

What can companies and employees do against proximity bias?

Recognize proximity bias as a problem that needs to be addressed. Eliminate prejudice and misjudgment of remote work by not measuring performance based on time spent in the office, but by communicating clearly and transparently what successes individual employees have achieved. Be aware that hybrid work is not a sure-fire success, but that the entire work culture and work structure must be adapted: from (digital) onboarding to project planning and the planning of video meetings to organizing and filing files. Train employees on how to use digital communication tools and develop a netiquette for meetings. Make sure that everyone involved has their say, even if they participate via video from their home office. Managers can set a good example, work from home or mobile for a few days and not further promote the culture of presence. Modern management helps to break down prejudices such as the proximity bias: Not every decision requires the personal approval of the manager. Trust your employees more and delegate responsibility and decisions. Then it doesn’t matter where someone works. Encourage employees to turn on their video during video conferences: many people hate being in front of a camera, and “zoom fatigue” is real. For team members working remotely, however, being seen is important. To prevent exhaustion from too many video calls, regular breaks, fresh air and exercise should be taken in between. Use more visual messages: Hybrid working and working from home are often closely linked to communication via text messages, be it via email or messaging tools like Slack or Teams. This is despite the fact that studies show that most people understand information better when it is communicated visually. Instead of the next long e-mail, a video message can be used for a change. A screen recording is often more suitable for communicating a project status. With a tool like Snagit, you can create such screencasts quickly and without expert knowledge, adding arrows and text to draw attention to specific details.