Recently, Paint.net, a picture processing software known as PS “mini version”, pushed the first Alpha version of 5.0. While optimizing the functions, it also made certain restrictions on the operating environment of the software.

Paint.net 5.0 has restrictions on the system version of the running program. Now the software P can only run smoothly on the 64-bit version of Win10 or Win11, which means that all system versions below Win10, even the 32-bit version of Win10 Version, will not be able to run the new version of the software.

Officials said that users whose devices are still running these systems can use Paint.net 4.X as an alternative.

With the improvement of system version requirements, Paint.net 5.0 has also added a number of performance and function improvements. Now it has an effect plug-in system that supports GPU rendering, and can adjust the pressure sensitivity of the pressure-sensitive pen.

In addition, in the new version, including the history and layer windows, rulers, image lists, and curve and level adjustment user interface are all using GPU acceleration. While improving performance, the rendering quality and color accuracy of software have been greatly improved.

