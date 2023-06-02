PS officially authorized mobile phone handle “Backbone One – PlayStation Edition” is now on sale in Japan!

Gone are the days of stationary game consoles that can only be used at home, portable game consoles with smaller screens that can be played anywhere, or games played on smartphones and tablets. now, Portable game console can output to TV screen even stationary game consoles can be connected to the cloud in Play on PC, mobile phone, tablet 。 In particular, PlayStation’s Remote Play is a pioneering service, not only the current PS5, starting from the early PS4, as long as Connect to your PlayStation at home via the Internet you can continue playing the game you are playing. Although it is possible to use “ DUALSHOCK 4 “and” DualSense Wireless Controller ” and other PlayStation controllers, but it’s not a good idea to carry a controller with you. And if you put the smartphone on the stand and use the controller to operate it, the distance is too far, the screen is too small, and it seems difficult to enjoy the game. If you use your mobile phone as a handheld, you have to use touch but to be honest, the touch control is really not very easy to operate, so many players will use mobile phone controller you can turn your smartphone into a portable game console. We have introduced before, by “ Backbone One “Release of Officially authorized by PlayStation mobile phone controller “Backbone One – PlayStation Edition” is finally on sale in Japan ！

Play remotely like a portable game console!

Backbone One – PlayStation Edition PlayStation.Blog

「Backbone One – PlayStation Edition“is a popular controller device“Backbone One” PlayStation official licensed product。

At the time of release in July 2022, there will only be an iOS version, but this timeIn addition to the iOS version, the Android version is also on sale in Japan。

In addition to reminiscent of “DualSense wireless controller”Classic Colors and DesignsIn addition, the same “□△✕◯” button design.

This not only connects to iPhones or Android phones, likeEnjoy remote games like a portable game consoleand updated to the latestPS Remote Play appAll settings can be done easily.

Plus, you can easilyConnect to PlayStation Appand also supportsstreaming servicenot only can enjoy the convenience of remote play, but willRemote play has been elevated to a higher level of enjoyment。

“Backbone One – PlayStation Edition” is now availableOn sale in Japan! Both iOS and Android versions are priced atJPY 19,800 (tax included)。

For product details and purchase, please go to the “Backbone One” official website to confirm!