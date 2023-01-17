PlayStation Plus Upgrade and Premium Plans | Games Catalog
“Blood Revenge” | PS4, PS5
“Dragon Ball FighterZ” | PS4
In this action game from Arc System Works, classic and tough characters prepare for non-stop battles. The game faithfully captures the anime style of the series, is easy to pick up but hard to master, and has a variety of modes to satisfy fans of both anime and genre games. Assemble your dream team and hone your skills, mastering the knack for high-speed combos in 3v3 wheel battles, and take on all challengers in online ranked matches (including support 6-player party matches). The story mode includes new scenes never seen before, and the new characters are supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.
“Devil Hunter 5 Special Edition” | PS5
Life is Strange: Before the Storm | PS4
In this narrative adventure driven by choices and consequences, rebellious 16-year-old Chloe Price and Rachel Amber, a beautiful, popular and promising girl who never knew each other, form a bond. Rachel’s life is turned upside down by a family secret, and it’s up to her fledgling friendship to empower each other to overcome their own difficulties.
Life is Strange | PS4
Jeter: Far Shores | PS4, PS5
Travel across the stars in this cinematic action-adventure game and build a future for a group of forgotten people. Play as Scout Mei and be the first to be dispatched to a mysterious ocean planet. Explore vast, uncharted territory in a jett, soaring close to the waves, flying over untouched coasts and through exotic forests. Adapt to a complex and systematic open world and overcome adversity with your companions. Embark on a single-player adventure in five gripping chapters, filled with monumental moments, leisurely exploration, occasional thrilling action sequences, touching moments of friendship, and existential horrors.
“Just Cause 4: Reloaded Edition” | PS4
《Everything》| PS4
Explore the mysteries of an ancient world in a single-player journey. Puzzles, mysteries, and obstacles await, as the power of a lost civilization takes players through forests, deserts, and tundra, and even into the clouds. During your journey, you will meet all kinds of wonderful creatures, from cute critters to mysterious giants.
Erica | PS4
PlayStation Premium | Classic Games
“Siphon Warrior 3” | PS1
Star Wars: Destruction | PS1
There are more than 10 classic Star Wars vehicles to choose from, and you can fight freely in eight exciting scenes and four game modes. Use weapons such as laser cannons, proton torpedoes, and concussion missiles to victory. This release of Star Wars: Destruction includes enhancements and features such as updated graphics, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.
“Everybody’s Golf 2” | PS1