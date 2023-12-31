PS Plus January free games “A Plague Tale: Requiem”, “Dark West” & “Nobody Saves the World” will be launched soon | Game Base

SIE North America Leads the Way in Announcing January 2024 PS Plus Free Game Lineup

As 2024 is quickly approaching, SIE North America has taken the lead in announcing the January 2024 PS Plus free game lineup for players to confirm. The current PS Plus free games in January will be available for limited-time play starting from January 2, 2024. Interested players should not miss it then.

The PS+ free games in January 2024 include the popular PS5 action-adventure “A Plague Tale: Requiem”, which describes the adventures of sisters Amicia and Hugo, allowing players to hunt in the Old West. The PS5/PS4 action-adventure “Evil West” features vampire monsters; and the PS4/PS5 action RPG “Nobody Saves the World” allows players to transform into more than 15 different forms and explore mazes, etc. PS+ member players who have not experienced these games can seize this opportunity to try them for free for a limited time.

With the announcement of these exciting free games, SIE North America aims to provide PS+ members with a diverse and engaging lineup to kick off the new year. Players can immerse themselves in thrilling adventures and captivating stories, all at no additional cost.

For fans of action-adventure, RPG, and horror genres, the January 2024 PS Plus free game lineup offers something for everyone. Whether it’s exploring supernatural worlds, facing off against vampire monsters, or embarking on a journey through mazes and different forms, these free games promise to deliver hours of entertainment.

As the January 2024 lineup approaches, players are encouraged to mark their calendars and be ready to dive into these free games as soon as they become available. With limited-time access, this is an opportunity that PS+ members won’t want to miss.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from SIE North America as the January 2024 PS Plus free game lineup release date draws closer. Don’t miss out on the chance to elevate your gaming experience with these exciting titles.

