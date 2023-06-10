PS Vita runs “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” with high resolution but serious lag issues- Hong Kong unwire.hk

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom) has been launched by pirates in the PC version before its official launch last month. And one month after the original version was launched on Switch, some players ran “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” on PS Vita.

According to Reddit user oriorioriorioriorioriorioriori, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is actually running on a PC and streamed to a handheld PS Vita via the Moonlight program.

However, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” did not perform well on the PS Vita, with worse hardware and a smaller screen. While The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom runs at high resolution on the PS Vita, there is noticeable lag. It can be seen from the video that the actions of the character are not completely consistent with the commands input by the player, and it takes a while to respond. However, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” is an online competitive game, so the impact of delay It’s so big that many people are discouraged from running it on PS Vita.



Source: TheGamer

