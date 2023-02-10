The main computing unit of PS VR 2, that is, the hardware performance of PS5, I believe all players are already aware of it. Although compared with the CPU and graphics card of the same period as the PS5, the APU composed of the eight-core Zen 2 plus the RDNA 2 graphics card with 36 CUs, and the 16GB GDDR6 256bit memory configuration is really not top-notch, but according to MIXED, According to a report by Flat2VR, some VR game developers reported that the game performance of PS VR 2 is better than that of PC VR equipped with RTX 3090 Ti.



This comment was made by David Villarreal, CEO of Vankrupt Games, which developed Pavlov VR. On Discord, he spoke highly of the PS5 and PS VR 2, calling them the pinnacle of VR gaming, especially for VR shooters.

According to the current test by Vankrupt Games, “Pavlov VR” on PS VR 2 has a performance improvement of about 10% compared with PC VR. Considering that the graphics card of the latter is RTX 3090 Ti, this improvement is no longer negligible. This is the word to describe it.



This kind of improvement can be obtained, David Villarreal said that it is mainly because the rendering efficiency of the host is higher, but he did not mention the eye-tracking foveated rendering technology. So we still don’t know if “Pavlov VR” uses this VR-specific feature to improve operating efficiency, but considering the magnitude of the improvement, maybe it does.

At present, if players want to enjoy VR games with more shocking pictures, in addition to VR headsets, they must also purchase expensive PCs, especially flagship graphics cards with larger video memory, and the emergence of PS VR 2 may be able to provide these A more cost-effective solution for players.

source