The first work was released on December 18, 1987, becoming a representative RPG in Japan and the world series . Time passed from that day, a few days ago, December 18, 2022 (Sunday) Celebrating the 35th anniversary of the series! Congratulations!Despite being a series with a long history, the pace of new releases has not slow down . “REMAKE” is a big hit, depicting “ Final Fantasy VII “Prequel” Crisis Core-FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION whose sequel title was announced as ” REBIRTH “, will be released. I’m showing you. The Final Fantasy series is full of masterpieces, but there are also many people who haven’t played the earlier entries, because it has been a while since the release. People who played it at that time will think Play it again. For everyone like this, starting from July 2021, “FF1” to “FF6”, which brought back the first six works “FF1” to “FF6” in 2D Pixel Remaster ” will be released one after another, becoming a big topic. “Pixel Remaster” Published on Steam and smartphones, but Final decision to release on PS4 and Nintendo Switch ！

Spring 2023 release decision! “Limited Special Edition” reservations open!

PS4 & Nintendo Switch release decision! final fantasy official twitter

PS4 and Nintendo Switch Versions of FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTERComing Spring 2023! When “Pixel Remaster” was released, many people wanted to release it on the console, but according to the Q&A on the official website, “We want people all over the world to play again for a long time, so we will start from the same Steam and smartphones. He Said he wanted to be a master.” and continued” I’ll try to play in more environments if it’s a lot of requests! support me! So the decision to release the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions was due to a lot of requests andThe fact that many people buy and play games on Steam and smartphones!Similar to Steam and smartphonesthe regular version is planned to be released as a download,But PS4 and Nintendo Switch will launch“Limited Special Edition” limited number ！

The content is super luxurious because it is marked as a “Limited Special Edition”! The first is the package game software ” Final Fantasy I-VI Collection 》

The cover is by Polka Dot MasterShibuya KazukoNew pixel art to draw! ” FINAL FANTASY I~VI PIXEL REMASTER VINYL “From the painting factorySoundtrack “RECORD” withmp3 music download code,Enjoy music without a turntable!

“ The Art of Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster -FF DOT. PIXEL REMASTER ver.- “, a specially edited art collection of character point drawings appearing in 6 works from “FF1” to “FF6”.

Yoshitaka AmanoIllustrations, original development materials, character introductions, worldsRaiders, story playback, etc. -VI Collection Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remastered Memorial Ultimania 》

Produced by polka dot master Kazuko Shibuya, a self-standing three-dimensional figure! 8″final fantasy pixel remake pointmap set”

“change sleeves“Packed for the game, the pattern changes with the angle, and the dot characters look like they are moving.

This is anSuper super luxury specification, called… Of course, I am looking forward to a record like “Memorial Ultimania”. Sure, the surface of the record is lovely, but there is one nice thing about the sound of a record that differs from digital sources. The download code for the MP3 audio source is also attached, it will be interesting to see if it sounds better. “Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster FF 35th Anniversary Limited Special Edition” Shikweirekunikssi’s e-STORE exclusive sale price of33,000 yen (tax included)!Pre-orders have already started with the announcement, but since there are only these contents, soQuantities are limited!It will end when the planned quantity is reached.In addition to the lavish perks, the bundled version of FINAL FANTASY I-VI Collection is only available as a “Limited Special Edition”, so if you’re consideringplease make a decision as soon as possible!For details and reservations, please check the e-STORE “Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remake FF 35th Anniversary Special Edition” product page!