Home Technology PS4 upgrade to PS5 version for free! “Evil Castle 4: Remake” Pre-Order: Ada King’s New Appearance | XFastest News
Technology

PS4 upgrade to PS5 version for free! “Evil Castle 4: Remake” Pre-Order: Ada King’s New Appearance | XFastest News

by admin
PS4 upgrade to PS5 version for free! “Evil Castle 4: Remake” Pre-Order: Ada King’s New Appearance | XFastest News

In the special live broadcast of “Evil Castle” held today, Capcom announced the latest preview of “Evil Castle 4: Remastered Edition” and the content of the game’s Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition, as well as the new look of Ada. king.

Judging from the real machine demonstration video, it shows the original process of “Evil Castle 4”, completely retaining the level design of the original work, and adding new elements of dagger melee combat, mobile shooting, etc. to the combat system.

It is understood that “Evil Castle 4: Remake” can be pre-ordered from today, and the game will be launched on the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and Steam platforms on March 24, 2023, and the PS4 version can be upgraded to the PS5 digital version for free.

“Evil Castle 4: Remake” is a remake of “Evil Castle 4”, the fourth-generation work of the “Evil Castle” series, which was well received and best-selling after the GameCube was launched in January 2005. The game will be remastered using the RE engine.

Over-the-shoulder perspective with a third-person perspective. Through the new screen, you can experience the loneliness and creepy feeling of not being able to see the road ahead more than the original “Evil Castle 4”.

source

Further reading:

See also  Apple officially discontinues production and removes Apple Watch 3, Apple's longest-lasting and cheapest smartwatch |

You may also like

Companies are betting on metaverse and Web 3,...

New Apple TV 4K price cuts aren’t enough,...

Without knowing it, an Italian graphic designer has...

Sony blocks Call of Duty from Game Pass

The Telegram channels where fake reviews are organized...

Blessed are the old car players, Alfa Romeo...

The Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 is back as...

FreeTube – YouTube browser & player for PC...

The third-generation Apple TV 4K uses the A15...

Be careful not to break your Pixel Watch,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy