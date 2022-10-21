In the special live broadcast of “Evil Castle” held today, Capcom announced the latest preview of “Evil Castle 4: Remastered Edition” and the content of the game’s Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition, as well as the new look of Ada. king.

Judging from the real machine demonstration video, it shows the original process of “Evil Castle 4”, completely retaining the level design of the original work, and adding new elements of dagger melee combat, mobile shooting, etc. to the combat system.

It is understood that “Evil Castle 4: Remake” can be pre-ordered from today, and the game will be launched on the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and Steam platforms on March 24, 2023, and the PS4 version can be upgraded to the PS5 digital version for free.

“Evil Castle 4: Remake” is a remake of “Evil Castle 4”, the fourth-generation work of the “Evil Castle” series, which was well received and best-selling after the GameCube was launched in January 2005. The game will be remastered using the RE engine.

Over-the-shoulder perspective with a third-person perspective. Through the new screen, you can experience the loneliness and creepy feeling of not being able to see the road ahead more than the original “Evil Castle 4”.

source