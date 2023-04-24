PS4 vs. PS5 in comparison: Why the upgrade is worthwhile now

PR/Business Insider

The PS5 is Sony’s flagship gaming console, with a standard model priced at €549.99* and a digital edition at €449.99*. The older PS4 has been around for almost a decade but is still supported by Sony and other publishers. The PS5 offers significant improvements over the PS4 and now that stock is finally back it’s time to upgrade.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Sony’s Playstation is one of the biggest names in the gaming industry as it offers high-performance hardware and exclusive games to its millions of fans. The brand’s current flagship is the PS5, which has set company records with 10 million units sold in its first 249 days, and has sold more than 32 million units in its first two years of release despite supply shortages. The company sells two versions of the Playstation 5: a standard PS5 and a discless digital edition.

Its predecessor, the PS4, sold at a similar pace. Sony updated the PS4 a few more times after its release in 2013, and even released a slightly more powerful PS4 Pro in 2016. Playstation 4 consoles can still be bought new, but they’re getting harder and harder to find as more stores launch PS5 games. have models in stock.

Although the PS5 is a huge improvement over the nearly ten-year-old hardware of the original PS4, many developers continue to release new games for the PS4 to reach the millions of gamers who haven’t upgraded their consoles yet. But with Sony’s official announcement that the PS5 supply shortage has ended and highly anticipated titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 set to be a PS5 exclusive, there’s now little reason to invest in a PS4 and more reasons than ever to upgrade.

Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition for 449.99 euros*

Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition for 449.99 euros*

Playstation 4 vs. Playstation 5: The price

A standard PS5 costs €549.99, while a PS5 Digital Edition without a disc drive costs €449.99. A God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle is also available for a suggested retail price of €619.00, but often sells for less than €600.00.

A brand new PS4 currently costs €449.00, while used or refurbished models sell for around €250.00. New PS4 consoles currently in stock tend to be the Slim edition of the console, which features a more compact design than the original.

A more powerful version of the PS4 with 4K gaming support, dubbed the PS4 Pro, cost $399.99 new but is no longer readily available online or in stores. You can find used PS4 Pro offers for less than 300.00 euros.

read too Standard or Digital Edition: Which Playstation 5 should you buy?

Graphics and performance of PS4 and PS5 compared

The most obvious improvement of the Playstation 5 compared to its predecessor is in its graphical performance. The console is capable of playing games at a 4K resolution and supports newer visual technologies like ray-traced lighting. The PS5 can also output video at up to 120 frames per second, resulting in smoother animations and more responsive controls.

The standard PS4 is limited to an output of 1080 pixels and a maximum of 60 frames per second. The updated and more expensive PS4 Pro can output some games in 4K, but doesn’t have the hardware to run most 4K games at more than 30 frames per second or features like ray tracing.

The PS5 also has additional features that make games more immersive than on the PS4. The console offers Tempest 3D audio when playing supported titles with headphones, creating a spatial surround sound effect. The PS5’s Dualsense controller features more detailed rumble effects with haptic feedback for increased sensitivity. This makes actions like pulling a trigger, pressing a gas pedal, or readying a bow feel different when pulling the Dualsense triggers.

Storage on Playstation 4 and 5

While the difference in visual quality between the PS5 and PS4 is striking, the PS5’s internal storage might be the most crucial difference between the two devices. The PS5’s Solid State Drive (SSD) is incredibly fast. In fact, it’s fast enough to almost completely eliminate load times in games like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Ghost of Tsushima, which can take anywhere from 30 to 60 seconds to load new scenes on PS4.

The PS5’s internal SSD starts at 825 gigabytes, while new PS4 and PS4 Pro models feature much slower hard drives with a terabyte of storage. Older PS4s originally shipped with 500 gigabyte drives, but these models have been discontinued. However, used and refurbished models are still available for sale.

There is a slight difference in the amount of storage available on both consoles, especially as PS5 games can take up more space than PS4 games. However, the increased speed of the PS5 is a major benefit. Both consoles also allow you to increase storage space by upgrading internal drives or adding external storage. However, an external drive cannot be used to play PS5 titles. However, games made for PS4 can be saved to an external drive for use on PS4 or PS5.

Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition for 449.99 euros*

Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition for 449.99 euros*

PS4 vs. PS5: The available games

Previously, the launch of a new console like the PS5 meant the end of game development for an older model like the PS4. But more than two years after the PS5’s release, there are only about a dozen games that are exclusively playable on the PS5.

Although many new games are appearing on both systems, games work better on the Playstation 5. Also, they look better. PS5 versions of games like Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarök offer substantial framerate improvements compared to their PS4 counterparts.

And PS5 exclusives like Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart use the solid state drive and graphics power of the PS5, making them unplayable on the PS4. More exclusives are in the works, including the much-anticipated launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 later this year.

The PS5 is also backwards compatible with PS4 titles, allowing players to bring their current collection to the PS5 without having to repurchase titles. The only exception would be if you own PS4 games on physical discs and purchase the PS5 Digital Edition without a disc drive. In this case, there is no way to play the disc on the new console. The simple solution for people who own PS4 discs is to buy the slightly more expensive standard PS5 to still have access to their full library.

read too These are the best Playstation 5 games to play in 2023

Home entertainment on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5

When it comes to streaming and media playback, PS5 and PS4 offer similar features and identical media apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and Spotify.

The biggest difference is that the PS5 is capable of streaming in 4K resolution, while the PS4 is limited to 1080 pixels. Exception: the PS4 Pro, which also has 4K output. The standard PS5 also features a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray drive, while PS4 models can only play regular Blu-ray discs in 1080 pixels. Ultimately, those who do not have a 4K television will not notice this. Still, it’s great to have the option for a higher resolution.

The PS5 also features some notable improvements to the console’s user interface, allowing gamers to jump in and out of games and apps more quickly and track achievements from the console’s dashboard. Navigating to important menus like audio settings and social features is also easier.

Comparison: The technical data of the Playstation 4 and PS5

Playstation 5 Playstation 4 Playstation 4 Pro drive Ultra HD Blu-ray (standard version only) Blu-ray Blu-ray Storage 825 Gigabyte NVMe SSD 500 gigabytes or one terabyte HDD One terabyte HDD CPU 8-core 3,5 Gigahertz 8-core 1,6 Gigahertz 8-coore 2,1 Gigahertz GPU 36 CU bei 2.23 Gigahertz, 10.3 TFLOP 18 CU bei 800 Megahertz, 1.84 TFLOP 36 CU at 911 megahertz, 4.2 TFLP connections Three USB, one USB-C, one HDMI Two USB, one HDMI, one AUX Three USB, one HDMI, one Optical, one AUX Memory 16 Gigabyte GDDR6 Eight gigabytes of GDDR5 Eight gigabytes of GDDR5 HDMI 4K at 120 Hertz, 8K (with update) 1080 pixels at 60 Hertz 4K at 60 Hertz

Conclusion: Is the PS4 or the PS5 worth more?

The PS5 offers a significant upgrade in almost every way over the standard PS4, which is now almost a decade old. With the price of 449.99 euros for the PS5 Digital Edition, the Playstation 4 Pro is also outdated. The quality of the PS5 games, full support for 4K media, faster loading times and additional features such as haptic feedback make the PS5 more than worthwhile for current PS4 owners.

Anyone planning to buy a brand new console in 2023 has no reason to choose a PS4 over the standard or digital edition PS5. The jump in performance is well worth the extra money, and PS5 systems are now regularly available in stock. However, a used Playstation 4 at a discounted price is not a bad option for young and casual gamers who don’t want to invest in a more expensive PS5.

Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition for 449.99 euros*

Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition for 449.99 euros*