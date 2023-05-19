PS5 Access game controller fully supports players with disabilities to play games- PCM

May 18th is the 2023 Global Accessibility Recognition Day. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) officially announced that the controller kit specially designed to help disabled people play PS5 games is called “Access Controller”, and introduced the hardware of the controller in detail. and setting interface.

This set of game controller kits was released under the name of Project Leonardo during this year’s CES2023. It has absorbed the opinions of many experts and provides a variety of replaceable keycaps and rocker caps in different shapes for different physical strength, range of motion and physical needs. Players can freely change the layout of controller buttons and joystick positions.

Access controllers include:

Analog Stick Caps (Standard, Dome and Ball Stick Caps)

Keycaps come in different shapes and sizes, including: convex, flat, wide flat keycaps that take up two button mounts, protruding keycaps that are positioned closer to the center, concave keycaps Press down; when placed on the bottom of the controller, pull up)

Interchangeable keycaps icon

The Access Controller is designed for use on a flat tabletop with 360-degree orientation, but can also be mounted on a vehicle chair or standard AMPS hole stand. Players can also adjust the distance between the analog stick and the controller.

According to Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform planning and management at SIE, the Access controller can help gamers with disabilities enjoy gaming more easily, comfortably and for longer.

