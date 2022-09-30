PlayStation

PS5 debut “Sackboy: A Big Adventure” (Sackboy: A Big Adventure) has just joined the PlayStation ported to the PC game list, and will land on Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 27th.

Sony said that the PC version of “Little Big Adventure” supports up to 4K 120FPS, provides a variable refresh rate, and also adds a 21:9 aspect ratio to allow you to explore the craft world from a wider perspective, while supporting NVIDIA DLSS2 deep learning Ultra-high sampling technology improves graphics performance and increases frame rates without sacrificing image quality. In addition to the usual PC mouse and keyboard, you can also choose to play with a DualSense controller. The PC version also fully supports haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The operating specifications required for Little Big Adventure are not high, the minimum official configuration is Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD FX-6300 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R7 265 graphics card, 8GB RAM and 60GB storage space.

Many PS5 exclusive masterpieces will land on the PC platform at the end of this year, “Uncharted: A Rogue Saga Collection” (The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection) will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 19, while Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is scheduled to hit PC at the end of the year.