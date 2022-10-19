The DualSense Edge high-end PS5 game controller released at Gamescom 2022 in August, Sony finally announced the launch schedule yesterday, and announced on the PlayStation official website that the DualSense Edge will be available globally on January 26, 2023, and the scheduled date will be in October this year. Starts on the 25th (next Tuesday).

In the design, two function keys are added at the bottom of the back of the DualSense Edge, and the grip position improves the anti-skid ability. Users can also replace the rocker cap according to their needs or usage habits. There are 3 options of standard, high dome and low dome with the package. , while the buttons on the back can have half-dome or lever options. Sony has designed the two joystick components in a modular design, allowing users to replace them by themselves. Users can store up to 5 sets of configuration files and switch them quickly through the function keys.

In addition to the DualSense Edge handle and the aforementioned accessories, the package also includes a USB charging cable and a dedicated storage case, priced at $199.99 (approximately HK$1,570).

Data and picture source: playstation

unwire.hk Mewe page: https://mewe.com/p/unwirehk

Latest Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=