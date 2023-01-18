PS5 official “Pro switch” DualSense Edge after playing: You get what you pay for | Switch has Switch Controller Pro, Xbox has the Elite series, and other game consoles have the high-end version of the first factory and the sub-factory’s high-end version of the controller; and recently Sony has finally launched its own high-end controller for PS5 “DualSense Edge”. The “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything channel was invited by Hong Kong Sony to participate in the media priority trial meeting. The following is the impression after getting started.



Super Custom Performance DualSense Edge

DualSense Edge can be simply understood as Sony’s “Elite”; in terms of appearance, it is not much different from DualSense, of course, there is a big difference in reality. The characteristics of the whole controller can be summarized as “extremely customizable”: from the controller’s hardware itself to adjustments made at the system level, all aspects can be freely changed and defined, tailor-made the most suitable settings for you . Players can also pre-establish multiple profiles and switch at any time during the game to meet different needs.

Thanks to Hong Kong Sony for inviting us to participate in the demo meeting.Photography: Huang Baoying

In terms of hardware, the most important thing is of course that there are two more buttons on the back of the DualSense Edge; these two buttons can be defined by the player as any button on the PS controller, for example, they can be set to O, R2 or L3 without any problem.

There are two keycaps to choose from for the buttons on the back of the machine, one is a long reed-like switch, and the other is a semicircular pick, which can match the player’s own habit of holding the switch and the game he is playing. to replace. For example, when playing GT7, you can install a long body reed, and then set it to up wave and down wave, so that it will be very “feeling” to use manual wave when turning the car.

The buttons on the back of the machine are fixed with “photograph stones”, which are easy to assemble and disassemble, but at the same time, the rebound of the buttons is very solid without the feeling of “loose bubbles”.Photography: Huang Baoying

Open the machine and you will know how convenient it is to have two switches on the back of the machine. The reporter expects to set the jump button on the back of the machine, and then use it to play Apex Legends, which can solve the difficulty that the controller has always been difficult to “jump and shoot”.Photography: Huang Baoying

The depth of the Trigger (L2, R2) can also be adjusted freely. There are three levels: shallow, medium and deep. If you set it to light, it will be more convenient to play shooting games (you don’t need to press so deep to shoot, and the continuous shooting will be faster). And if it is deep, it is better to play racing games, etc. Feel (like stepping on the accelerator).

Many players will add or replace keycaps for the Analog (mushroom switch) by themselves. DualSense Edge also supports easy replacement. In addition to the same standard keycaps as DualSense, it also comes with two additional high-profile and low-profile keycaps for users to use at any time. Hard change; tall keycaps are more convenient for faster aiming when playing shooting games, while short keycaps are suitable for scenes that require precise operations.

It is very convenient to replace the keycap, just pull out the keycap directly, and the new keycap “snap” back.Photography: Huang Baoying

One reporter appreciates that the mushroom switch can be replaced as a whole: there is a “Release switch” on the back of the DualSense Edge. After pressing it, the front cover of the fuselage can be opened, and then the mushroom switch can be removed for replacement. I believe that many players have encountered problems such as mushroom switch drift and “loss”. Now that the mushroom switch can be replaced so easily, maintenance is even more convenient. Sony will also officially launch mushroom switches sold independently (the price is about HK$160 per piece), and of course it can be expected that there will be mushroom switches from sub-factories in the future for players to choose.

The mushroom switch can be replaced independently, no longer afraid that the mushroom switch will become a hand switch if it loses money.Photography: Huang Baoying

Finally, there is an additional “Function” switch in front of the mushroom switch, which can be used to quickly adjust the volume, etc. Although it is not too important, it is also a considerate and convenient function.

Customize a lot of dead zones, curves can be adjusted with you

In addition to the hardware, DualSense Edge’s free adjustment at the software level is also powerful. First, the button configuration can be changed freely. For example, users can swap R1 and L1, change a triangle into a square, and even swap O and X to “circle around “Pass” PS5’s X button is confirmed and O button is canceled. In addition, players can also adjust the effective area of ​​the Trigger and the dead zone of the mushroom switch. It is a very thoughtful design to be able to adjust the dead zone, so that even if the mushroom switch starts to “drift” after a long time, it can be extended by adjusting the dead zone. life.

The effective area of ​​the Trigger can be adjusted by itself

The most Pro feature is that the “curve” can be set on the Mushroom switch, that is, when the Mushroom switch is pushed to different depths, the crosshair will move accordingly. DualSense Edge presets several curve profiles for players to choose, and then they can add, subtract, and fine-tune. The tuning curve really feels like a Pro. For example, players can set a deeper curve for more flexible aiming, and another smooth curve for precise aiming when using a sniper rifle. With DualSense Edge, it can be switched at any time during the game The function of Profile can bring advantages during the game.

Set curve feels really super Pro

Real machine experience: CoD, GT7

In the demo meeting, I played the latest episode of CoD and GT7 with DualSense Edge; when playing CoD, it is very convenient to set the extra buttons on the back of the machine to jump and squat, but because it is CoD, it is not like Apex Legends or Fornite. There are not so many occasions that require jumping, and it is only a PVE level, so it does not take advantage of the machine’s back switch.

GT7 is much better than Feel. Set the buttons on the back of the machine to up and down waves, and then operate it in an inductive way (use the hexaxis of the handle to sense the operation); while the six-axis of the DualSense Edge is very sensitive, even the handle It can also make an effect similar to a steering wheel, which is quite good.

There is no problem with the hand switch and the steering wheel.Photography: Huang Baoying

Summary: You get what you pay for

If you simply “use the switch to control the switch”, the performance of the DualSense Edge is indeed excellent; the rich customization brings a better gaming experience, and the replaceable switch and the setting of the dead zone also prolong the life of the DualSense Edge, to a certain extent It solves the durability problem that the PS5 controller is often plagued by. The only problem is the price. DualSense Edge is priced at US$199.99/29,980 yen, and the price in Hong Kong dollars should be around 1,400 yuan. Whether it is worth it or not is really up to the individual.



