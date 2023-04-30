Home » PS5 “FINAL FANTASY XVI” bundle set will be available in Taiwan on June 22!The price is 19,380 yuan | ZEEK player records
Technology

PS5 “FINAL FANTASY XVI” bundle set will be available in Taiwan on June 22!The price is 19,380 yuan | ZEEK player records

Taiwan’s Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIET) announced that it will launch “PlayStation 5 Console FINAL FANTASY XVI Bundle”, the suggested price is NT$19,380. The bundled content includes PlayStation 5 (PS5) console (disc version), DualSense wireless controller, PS5 game “FINAL FANTASY XVI” coupon.

PS5 “FINAL FANTASY XVI” Bundle Product Information

product name

PlayStation 5 Console FINAL FANTASY XVI Bundle

product number

ASIA-00449

release date

On June 22, 2023, it will be available on PlayStation authorized dealers in Taiwan

Suggested retail price

NT$19,380

contents
  • PS5 console (disc version) x 1
  • DualSense wireless controller x 1
  • Base x 1
  • HDMI cable x 1
  • AC power cord x 1
  • USB cable x 1
  • manual x 1
  • ASTRO’s PLAYROOM (pre-installed games) x 1
  • PS5 game “FINAL FANTASY XVI” coupon (Chinese, English and Korean versions) x 1 (download until January 1, 2038)
  • In-game props: Weapon “Heart of Heroism”, accessory “Cat Demon Lucky Pendant”, accessory “Scholar Glasses”

