PS5 “FINAL FANTASY XVI” bundle set will be available in Taiwan on June 22!The price is 19,380 yuan | ZEEK player records

Taiwan’s Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIET) announced that it will launch “PlayStation 5 Console FINAL FANTASY XVI Bundle”, the suggested price is NT$19,380. The bundled content includes PlayStation 5 (PS5) console (disc version), DualSense wireless controller, PS5 game “FINAL FANTASY XVI” coupon.

PS5 “FINAL FANTASY XVI” Bundle Product Information

product name PlayStation 5 Console FINAL FANTASY XVI Bundle product number ASIA-00449 release date On June 22, 2023, it will be available on PlayStation authorized dealers in Taiwan Suggested retail price NT$19,380 contents PS5 console (disc version) x 1

DualSense wireless controller x 1

Base x 1

HDMI cable x 1

AC power cord x 1

USB cable x 1

manual x 1

ASTRO’s PLAYROOM (pre-installed games) x 1

PS5 game “FINAL FANTASY XVI” coupon (Chinese, English and Korean versions) x 1 (download until January 1, 2038)

In-game props: Weapon “Heart of Heroism”, accessory “Cat Demon Lucky Pendant”, accessory “Scholar Glasses”

Further reading:

Ubisoft+ multi-platform subscription plan launched on Xbox platform!339 yuan per month to enjoy cross-platform play

“FINAL FANTASY XVI” physical disc version 4/20 open for pre-order!The latest game screen is released

Open a new era of skateboarding! Converse Teams Up With Alexis Sablone for the AS-1 Pro

Kipling welcomes Mother’s Day promotion!Spokesperson Selina loves to use bags, and recommends to see them once

