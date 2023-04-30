PS5 “FINAL FANTASY XVI” bundle set will be available in Taiwan on June 22!The price is 19,380 yuan | ZEEK player records

Taiwan’s Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIET) announced that it will launch “PlayStation 5 Console FINAL FANTASY XVI Bundle”, the suggested price is NT$19,380. The bundled content includes PlayStation 5 (PS5) console (disc version), DualSense wireless controller, PS5 game “FINAL FANTASY XVI” coupon.
PS5 “FINAL FANTASY XVI” Bundle Product Information
product name
PlayStation 5 Console FINAL FANTASY XVI Bundle
product number
ASIA-00449
release date
On June 22, 2023, it will be available on PlayStation authorized dealers in Taiwan
Suggested retail price
NT$19,380
contents
