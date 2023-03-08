It sucks that you can’t chat with your friends if you don’t have access to the same platform. Fortunately, PlayStation has finally brought the Discord feature to the PS5 in the console’s latest firmware update.

The 1.1 GB update doesn’t just add Discord functionality to PlayStation, though. As outlined in a PlayStation blog post, it will now also allow VRR for 1440p displays, which should eliminate stuttering in images. Additionally, the Game Center has been expanded to include hours spent on the game, overall progress percentage, and a “Friends Playing” section that lets you see who else owns the game.

Also, you can now use voice commands to save video clips of games, but this is just being trialled in the UK and US.

Check out the full patch notes below:

1440p video output has been expanded on PS5.

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) now supports 1440p resolution.

Now supports more modes and HDMI devices. To check if your HDMI device supports this feature, go to “Screen > Settings” and “Video > Video Output” > Test 1440p output.

You can now transfer data between PS5 consoles.

Easily transfer all PS5 data to another PS5. This process will not delete or modify the material on the original PS5.

You can now join Discord voice chat on PS5.

Link your Discord account to your PlayStation Network account. Discord voice chat on PS5 using the Discord app on your mobile device or computer. You can also let your Discord friends see when you’re online and what you’re playing.

Voice commands now support saving game video clips using voice.

Say “Hey PlayStation, capture it” to save a video clip of your recent gameplay. The preset duration saved is based on your settings.

You can also store a specific duration of the game, from 15 seconds to 60 minutes. For example, to save 5 minutes, say “Hey PlayStation, capture the last 5 minutes”.

Say “Hey PlayStation, start recording” to manually start a new gameplay recording. You can then say “Hey PlayStation, stop recording” to end the recording and save the video clip.

Currently, Voice Command (Preview) is only available in English for players with PlayStation Network accounts in the US and UK.



Other updated features

The following improvements have been made to screen reader functionality:

Screen readers now provide more detailed guidance when navigating the console. It will now tell you the directions you can move from the currently selected component, and your current position in a component with multiple projects.

When using a screen reader in a web browser, you will now see a border around sections that are being read aloud.

Screen readers have been updated to correctly pronounce some key terms.

The following features have been added to Game Center:

Each game will have a timer on the Game Center to keep track of total play time.

For games with the fewest number of story activities, game progress will also be shown.

Added Playing Friends tile.

You can see which friends own the game and which friends are currently online.

By selecting a tile, you can see what your friend is up to and visit their profile for more interaction options.

The trophy tiles have been moved and updated so it’s easier to access and display your trophy progress.

Competitive multiplayer cards can be displayed full screen. By selecting “Start Event” you will be taken directly to the contest. The prominent placement and size of the cards make it an easy choice for multiplayer games.



The following updates have been made to the cross-play feature:

In game session cards for cross-platform games, you can now see members who are playing on other platforms.

The following features have been added to the game base:

Now you can send screen share requests or start screen sharing with friends directly from their profiles.

Select the share screen icon on your friend’s profile.

You can also send screen share requests to your friends from the PlayStation App.

On the voice chat card, a joinable icon will appear for players playing games that you can join. You can join a game directly by selecting a player, then Join Join Game from the menu.

Friends who are active on the PlayStation app will now show as online in your friends list.

We have made the following improvements to the game library:

You can determine the default sort order for games in the games list.

Use the filters in the library to easily find PS VR and PS VR2 compatible games.

The following settings have been added to the game presets:

You can set preferences to manage who can join and invite other players to the multiplayer sessions you create for supported games. Go to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings > Game Preferences > Online Multiplayer Sessions and select your preferences for Who can join and Who can invite.

The way saved data is checked when downloading or installing a game has changed.

If it is a PS4 game and there is no save data in console storage, you will now be notified when PS4 save data is available in cloud storage.

If it is a PS5 game that can use PS4 save data, and the save data is not in the console storage, you will now be notified if the PS4 save data is available in cloud storage.

To download your saved data from Cloud Storage, press the PS button to expand the notification, then select Download PS4 Saved Data.

You can now select media library files to manually upload to Captures on the PlayStation App. Existing content policies still apply.

The following changes were made to the on-screen keyboard:

As you start typing, suggestions appear at the top of the on-screen keyboard. If you press the R1 button, instead of entering the first suggestion, you can now just select it. To enter the selected suggestion, press the X button.

If you see a study suggestion that you want the host to forget, you can delete it from the options menu.

(Only for Japanese keyboards) Suggestions shown when typing characters are now shown in half-width and full-width characters.

Unicode 15.0 emoji can now be displayed.

The time required to perform integrity checks on downloaded data has been greatly reduced. This process is done on the Copy… tab displayed on the download item in the Downloads and Uploads controls in the Control Center.

The way installed games are launched has changed.

If your PS5 contains a downloaded version of a game you have not purchased (such as a game purchased by another user on PS5), and you have the disc version, you can now play the installed game by inserting the disc (without installing the disc version) Download version.

Likewise, if you have installed a game from that disc, and purchased the download version of the game, you can now play the installed disc version of the game without inserting the disc.

The hint system has been extended to display a list of targets (if provided by the game). Select any target to see more detailed video or text tips.

You can now view and manage authorized apps in Settings.

Authorized apps are third-party apps and services that you have linked your PlayStation Network account to. When using an authorized app, you grant permission to share account data with that app.

To view and manage your authorized apps, go to Settings > Users & Accounts > Authorized Apps.

We have updated the device software for the DualSense Wireless Controller, DualSense Edge Wireless Controller, and PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller.

This update will improve stability.

You can now update the DualSense wireless controller device software using a wireless connection.

If you’re having trouble updating your device’s software wirelessly, use a USB cable to connect the controller to the PS5 to update. You will be able to update over the air for the next update.

The DualSense Edge wireless controller and PlayStation VR2 Sense controller already support over-the-air updates of the device software. This update is not required to perform an over-the-air update for these controllers.

The following issues have been resolved: