The news was first announced on Twitter by modder Lance McDonald, who previously gained fame for releasing a patch that enabled Bloodborne to run at 60fps. Although he didn’t discover the bug himself, he posted a video showing it in action.

As can be seen from the video, exploiting this vulnerability can access the system debug menu and install PS4 PKG files. He installed Silent Hill PT. But this vulnerability is very limited now, it can only be used on firmware version 4.03 (or earlier) released in October 2021, and the success rate is only 30%.

In addition, since the vulnerability currently only has read/write permissions and no execution permissions, the “Silent Hill PT” he installed actually cannot run.

Given these limitations, this vulnerability may only be exploited by some professional hackers, but they can use it to understand how the PS5 works and use it to do something else.

I believe that after Sony sees this vulnerability, it will further consolidate the security and stability of the system in future version updates.

