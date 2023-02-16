In response to the recent “PS5 Live Headline Direct Strike” (Live from PS5) advertising campaign, it is used to predict that more new news will be brought to players in the future, and the recent improvement of supply issues will make it easier for players to buy in the market PlayStation 5 game console, meanwhile, new controller DualSense Edge with customizable operation functions and new virtual reality head-mounted device PlayStation VR2 have been launched successively around the hardware peripherals. Jacqueline Chiu, director of Asia Marketing Department of Sony Interactive Entertainment, In the interview with the author, he also revealed his views on the layout of the Asian market.

▲Jacqueline Chiu, Sony Interactive Entertainment Asia Marketing Director

• Does “PS5 Live Headline Direct” mean that players will see more games launched next?

Zhao Shanying said that this time, she entered the game world in the form of timely news reports, in addition to the first-party PlayStation game content such as “Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Moras Ultimate Edition”, “God of War: Ragnarok” and other work elements , In fact, it also includes many third-party cooperative game works, such as Square Enix’s “Spelled Land” and “FINAL FANTASY XVI”, as well as “Assassin’s Creed: Visions”, “Evil Castle 4 Remake” and “Quick Fighting Tornado 6” will also be on PlayStation 5 in succession.

In addition, PlayStation also plans to launch new works such as “Destiny 2: Age of Light” by its subsidiary Bungie, and “Horizon: Scorched Seaside” by Guerrilla Games. It is expected that after the launch of PlayStation VR2, more than 30 VR game content will be launched at the same time, so as to attract more gamers to support.

Now that the supply of PlayStation 5 has become normal, and the Taiwan market can already easily purchase the machine at a reasonable price, Zhao Shanying believes that this is the best time to officially promote the game, so she hopes to use “PS5 Live Headlines Directly” to make the same Past publicity techniques have deepened the player’s impression.

Zhao Shanying also explained that “PS5 Live Headlines” is actually a global promotional activity, but in view of the differences in the needs of players in different regions, the promotion method will also be localized for each region. For example, the exhibition ” The giant Leviathan ax of God of War: Ragnarok, Taiwan has also cooperated with the Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Season to exhibit sand sculptures with the theme of “God of War: Ragnarok”, so as to deepen the impression of local players.

Compared with when the PlayStation 5 was launched in 2020, although many games were launched at the same time, the supply was also limited due to the impact of the epidemic, and because of the transition of the platform generation, many games were not only released on the PlayStation 5 version, but also at the same time. It was released on the PlayStation 4 platform, so many players still used PlayStation 4 to play games.

However, as the current supply of PlayStation 5 tends to be normal, there are also many new games that are ready to be launched, which is expected to attract more players to join the PlayStation 5 gaming experience.

• Looking forward to the upcoming PlayStation VR2? Are there plans to bring more PC games to PlayStation 5?

Zhao Shanying believes that PlayStation VR2 brings a brand-new virtual reality interactive experience. Compared with the first-generation product, the visual and wearing experience are greatly improved, allowing players to have a more immersive interactive experience. In addition, it can be directly used as an external device for PlayStation 5. It is expected to attract more interested players.

In addition, Zhao Shanying expects that PlayStation VR2 will attract more Asian game developers to join in creating game content and further expand the development scale of the Asian game market. However, there is currently no more specific news to disclose.

As for the current first-party games such as “The Last of Us”, “Spider-Man”, “Uncharted Adventure”, and “Days Gone” that PlayStation has successively brought to the PC platform, will there be opportunities to bring more games that were originally only available on PC? The works on the platform are also brought to PlayStation 5. Zhao Shanying said that there are indeed internal discussions on this aspect, and hopes to bring more games to players.

• The new version of PlayStation Plus service released last year, how did it react in the Asian market?

Zhao Shanying said that since the Asian market has always been an important development location for PlayStation, the new version of PlayStation Plus service launched last year was chosen to be provided in the Asian market first, and it received quite good feedback. Naturally, it also contains different opinions. Refer to these comments as the basis for future adjustments to the new PlayStation Plus service.

As for the PlayStation Now streaming game service currently being implemented in the European and American markets, there are actually relatively few voices in the Asian market. It mainly reflects the differences in the needs of players in different market regions, and PlayStation will adjust the service content in each market according to these needs.

• The free selection of PlayStation Plus Collection games will end on 5/9. Will there be follow-up plans in the future?

In this regard, Zhao Shanying said that the PlayStation Plus Collection selected games were actually one of the incentives to attract players when the PlayStation 5 was launched. At present, the staged task has been completed, so it is expected to end in early May this year, but as long as the game is completed before the end , you can still download and play at any time in the future.

At the same time, PlayStation will still provide monthly free games, discounts and other content through the PlayStation Plus service in order to attract players to use it. In the future, it may also attract players to subscribe to the PlayStation Plus service through richer content.

• Reduce participation in exhibitions such as E3, do you prefer to communicate directly with players about game content through online live broadcasts and other means?

In the past two years, due to the impact of the epidemic, many large-scale exhibitions around the world have faced transformation, and the game industry has also begun to change the original way of communicating new games to the outside world. PlayStation has also begun to try to bring new game news faster through online live broadcast content For players, and this approach has received positive support from many players.

However, Zhao Shanying emphasized that she will not give up communicating with players through physical exhibition activities because of this, but will use more flexibility and choose the best form to communicate new game news according to different needs, so that content promotion can achieve greater results, and at the same time It is believed that physical exhibition activities are still necessary, but the proportion will be adjusted with the change of communication methods.

At present, PlayStation not only communicates with players through the official website, online social platforms, and live channel content, but also chooses the best communication channel according to different market conditions. For example, in Taiwan, it uses LINE official account “PlayStation Taiwan” to cater to many local players. Players will use the LINE service to interact with each other, and in Europe and the United States, they will interact with players through the official Twitter account.

On the other hand, for example, recently brought the adaptation of “Exploration of the Secret Land” to the movie, and also invested in the filming of the TV series adapted from “The Last of Us”, and even brought more game elements to peripheral products. Zhao Shanying believes that such cross-border cooperation, It will help strengthen the player community’s awareness of the PlayStation brand, and even further promote the development of the PlayStation brand as a part of gaming culture.

• Can you disclose recent activities and plans in Asia or Taiwan?

For the next event planning in Asia or Taiwan, Zhao Shanying revealed that she will continue the “PS5 Live Headlines Directly” promotional campaign, and cooperate with the expected new game to allow more players to join PlayStation 5. At the same time, when PlayStation VR2 is launched, through A series of promotional campaigns promote the immersive and interactive experience provided by this headset.

In addition, according to the different cultural backgrounds of the Asian and Taiwanese markets, we will combine local festivals and other topics for publicity. At the same time, we also plan to combine more local elements and use different forms of publicity methods to let more players know about the PlayStation brand.

• After being responsible for the marketing of PlayStation in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia for many years, have you observed anything in particular about the game markets in various parts of Asia?

Based on his previous experience as the general manager of Sony Interactive Entertainment Hong Kong, following the transfer of the Asia Center Operations Department from Hong Kong to Singapore, Zhao Shanying, who was also the Director of Asian Marketing Communications, also promoted game marketing in various regions from a more comprehensive perspective .

The Southeast Asian game market, which consists of countries and regions such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, and even Singapore, usually has differences in local culture, language and other factors, so there will be obvious differences in game preferences.

Therefore, the marketing and publicity methods in various parts of Asia will be strengthened according to the preferences of games in various regions. In addition to combining local elements, it is also planned to cooperate with influential KOLs to strengthen the support and sense of identity of game players.

▲Jacqueline Chiu, Sony Interactive Entertainment Asia Marketing Director

As for the past publicity model that used celebrities as endorsements, Zhao Shanying said that she will continue to cooperate. For example, when “Sports Cars 7″ was launched, Aaron Kwok, who also loves racing cars, was used to promote it. When the PlayStation 5 was launched, he also invited Lin Junjie, who likes video games himself, tried to try it out.

Zhao Shanying hopes to use more different publicity methods in the future to strengthen the player community’s awareness of the PlayStation brand, and to make more games attract players’ attention.

