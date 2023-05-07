Home » PS5 offer: Playstation 5 available up to 10 percent cheaper!
by admin
PR / Business Insider

With “Resident Evil 4 Remake” and “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” two absolute highlights for the current generation of consoles have only recently appeared. The games are of course a lot of fun on a top platform like the Playstation 5. This has been very difficult to obtain since its launch at the end of 2020, but since the beginning of 2023 the coveted PS5 has (fortunately) been regularly available from various retailers. You can currently even get the console on sale – either individually or in a bundle!

Buy the Playstation 5 on sale

Playstation 5 and “Resident Evil 4 Remake” ten percent cheaper *

Playstation 5 Standard Edition 9 percent cheaper*

Playstation 5 and “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” 9 percent cheaper*

The Playstation 5 can do that

We all know that the Playstation 5 is a top console. But what features does it offer exactly? Here is an overview of the most important features:

  1. The PS5 convinces with an impressive graphics quality and Performance. she supports 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and can even maximum 8K resolutions spend. At the same time, it is equipped with a special AMD Ryzen chip that offers fast CPU and GPU performance.
  2. Thanks to an optimized SSD hard drive, games and applications load very quickly, which improves gameplay more fluid and uninterrupted might.
  3. The DualSense-Controller delivers you haptic feedback and adaptive triggersto improve gameplay.
  4. The Playstation 5 supports 3D-Audio for an immersive sound environment.
  5. Of course you can on the PS5 too Stream movies, series and more.
  6. Dank backward compatibility you can also play older Playstation games on the console.
  7. The PS5 offers access to Playstation Pluswhere you can get free games and discounts every month.
  8. The Playstation 5 is included voice control equipped and supports the voice assistants Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
You can buy the Playstation 5 in the Standard Edition on Ebay and Media Markt right now – either individually or in a bundle with one of two exciting games! This saves you up to 65.00 euros, which you can use to treat yourself to another game, for example.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

