PS5 offer: Secure Playstation 5 now 90 euros cheaper

PR / Business Insider

At Media Markt, Saturn and Amazon you can currently get the Playstation 5 in the Standard Edition on sale. The PS5 is available from all providers for a whopping 90.00 euros cheaper. Here you go directly to the Playstation 5 at Amazon,* Media Markt* and Saturn*.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Top games like “Resident Evil 4 Remake” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” are a lot of fun on a platform like the Playstation 5. This has been very difficult to obtain since its launch at the end of 2020, but since the beginning of 2023 the coveted PS5 has (fortunately) been available regularly from various retailers. You can currently even get the console on sale – from several providers!

Buy the PS5 on sale

Buy Playstation 5 at Amazon* Buy Playstation 5 at Media Markt* Buy Playstation 5 at Saturn*

The Playstation 5 can do that

We all know that the Playstation 5 is an amazing console. But what features does it offer exactly? Here is an overview of the most important features:

The PS5 convinces with an impressive graphics quality and Performance. she supports 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and can even maximum 8K resolutions spend. At the same time, it is equipped with a special AMD Ryzen chip that offers fast CPU and GPU performance. Thanks to an optimized SSD hard drive, games and applications load very quickly, which improves gameplay more fluid and uninterrupted might. The DualSense-Controller delivers you haptic feedback and adaptive triggersto improve gameplay. The Playstation 5 supports 3D-Audio for an immersive sound environment. Of course you can on the PS5 too Stream movies, series and more.

Dank backward compatibility you can also play older Playstation games on the console. The PS5 offers access to Playstation Plus, where you can get free games and discounts every month. The Playstation 5 is included voice control equipped and supports the voice assistants Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

read too

Playstation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium: All information about the new subscription model for video games from Sony

Buy the Playstation 5 on sale

At Media Markt*, Saturn* and Amazon* you can buy the Playstation 5 in the Standard Edition on sale! So you save a proud 90.00 euros, with which you can then treat yourself to exciting games for your new console, for example.

Our tip: At Media Markt and Saturn you can secure three video games for only 49.00 euros until August 8, 2023! Click here for the campaign.*

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit