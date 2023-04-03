The latest news from Sony: In addition to PS5 Pro, there will be a press conference for new hardware products in early June｜The shortage of PS5 has been eliminated, and PSVR2 has also been launched. After that, machine fans naturally turned their attention to new products that will be launched in the future, such as the half-generation upgraded PS5 Pro. Recently, foreign news broke that Sony has undisclosed hardware products besides PS5 Pro.



It was revealed that Sony still has new hardware products. Netizens speculate whether it is PS Vita2.

Foreign game whistleblower Tom Henderson broke the news in a YouTube live broadcast on the date, saying that Sony still has an undisclosed hardware product other than PS5 Pro; however, he did not further disclose what the product is. As soon as this revelation came out, some netizens speculated and discussed whether Sony’s new hardware would be a new mobile phone host such as PS Vita 2. Tom Henderson is a well-known whistleblower, and is always more credible than the anonymously published revelations in the discussion forum; however, based on his recent track record, his revelation/speculation hit rate on PS5 is quite low.

https://www.youtube.com/live/sTGGu7SxGNQ?feature=share

However, if Sony really launches PS Vita 2 (or a portable game console with other names), players will also be happy to see it. In fact, since the 3DS and PSVita, probably because of the rise of smartphones, the demand for portable game consoles has been increasing. The time has been reduced, so that the market has not launched a new generation of portable game consoles. However, in recent years, Switch, which can be said to be “half” of mobile games, has performed strongly and long-term sales. Steam’s official mobile console “Steam Deck”, which was released a year or two earlier, has also sold out of the market. Sony is considering taking advantage of the situation to re-open the mobile game market. impossible.

PSVITA2 (concept image, unofficial)

In addition to the news about Sony’s new products, another whistleblower, Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb), also released news that Sony will hold its own conference in early June before Summer Game Fest, but he did not disclose the content of the conference what is it. If the two revelations are to be believed, combined with the two revelations, Sony will release a new hardware product (possibly PSVita2) in June. Although there is not much evidence for these two revelations at the moment, it will be known when the major press conferences are held in June.

https://twitter.com/JeffGrubb/status/1641950800132833289?s=20

