PS5 Pro or Slim: When is a new Playstation 5 coming?

PR / Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

The Playstation 5 has been on the market for around two and a half years – at least in theory. The console was almost constantly sold out until the end of 2022. However, just in time for the new year 2023, the length around the availability of the popular console has relaxed. So it’s high time for a sequel…

THE CURRENT VERSION OF THE PS5 Playstation 5 and “God of War Ragnarök” – 619.00 euros at Otto*

Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition for 449.99 euros*

Sony Playstation 5 Standard Edition for 549.99 euros*

Is there a new version of the PS5 coming soon?

Rumors are piling up that Sony is already working on one new version of Playstation 5 is working. These were additionally fueled, for example, by a statement made by Sony’s Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino in an interview with Japanese site Famitsu (via Giga’s Martin Hartmann). So now one should important time for the platform be. Nishino also teases that it good news for fans in 2023 should give. However, Sony’s senior vice president has not yet been able to give details.

read too PS5, Xbox or Switch? This console consumes the least power

PS5 Pro or PS5 Slim – which version is next?

The predecessor of the Playstation 5 was already in the different versions Pro and Slim available. The possible new console for 2023 is expected to be the Slim Version there PS5. That speaks for itself Leaker Tom Henderson information is already available. According to Henderson, the new console should be significantly slimmer and lighter than the current model will be. In addition, it should have a removable drive feature. In fact, the expert even wants to know that test kits for the possible PS5 Slim are already in circulation, which are said to “work perfectly”.

Small update on the PlayStation 5 that has a detachable disc drive – I’ve heard from two people now that the test kit is in people’s hands and it "works flawlessly". We should hear more about it officially soon.https://t.co/2rzlDrjYAb — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 12, 2022 “> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

When can we expect the Playstation 5 Pro?

Although the launch of the PS5 Slim is far from certain or confirmed, Sony seems to prefer the lighter version to the Pro version at first. Some insiders therefore expect that the Playstation 5 Pro only 2025 at the earliest to come onto the market. That would be significantly later than the predecessor. The PS4 received its Pro version just three years after its release. With the PS5 it would be around five years.

read too These are the best Playstation 5 games to play in 2023

However, there are also rumors suggesting that the PS5 Pro could launch sooner. The games portal “Insider Gaming” reports that a provisional release date for the Playstation 5 Pro has now been set. So inside sources want to know that the new console is in development and towards the end of 2024 could appear. Footage from a conference by Chinese hardware manufacturer TCL Technology also indicates that the PS5 Pro will be launched soon. TCL apparently expects a “9.5” generation, in which there should also be a new Xbox Series S/X in addition to a PS5 Pro. The manufacturer assumes a start in 2023 or 2024.

In a new conference, TCL Technology have said that a new Xbox Series S/X and PS5 Pro are coming in 2023/2024. Via https://t.co/FI7Jgq0egY pic.twitter.com/7v2sNVNVm4 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 25, 2022 “> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

New rumors about Playstation 5 Pro

In the meantime, the development of the Playstation 5 Pro seems to have progressed. According to the mostly well-informed journalist Tom Henderson, Sony is supposed to be handing out the first developer kits to developer studios in the next few months. He also assumes that the PS5 Pro could go on sale at the end of 2024. Of course, there is still no reliable information on the exact specifications of the Playstation 5 Pro. However, we may be expecting a stronger combination processor from AMD with 5 or 4 nanometer structures from TSMC.

read too Playstation Plus: These new free games await you in May 2023

Buy the Playstation 5

Although Sony itself has confirmed that the supply bottlenecks for the PS5, which will last until the end of 2022, have now been overcome, demand for the console is still high. Therefore, it can always happen that the current Playstation is sold out in some shops. Right now you can use the PS5, for example buy from Otto*. There she is for 619,00 Euro Available bundled with the God of War Ragnarök game (as download code).

Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition for 449.99 euros*

Sony Playstation 5 Standard Edition for 549.99 euros*