The success of PS5 sales is far better than that of Xbox Series X|S Netizens: Another proof of the law that Lian Deng’s success must be successful｜Unknowingly, PS5 has been launched for two and a half years, and the shortage has been resolved, so there is no need to eat speculation prices. I believe many people will be in this year Became the owner of PS5; recent data shows that the sales of PS5 in the United States have been successful in the past year, and its performance is far better than that of its rival Xbox Series X|S.



U.S. PS5 sales far outpace Xbox Series X|S by nearly 30%

According to a report by the foreign game data website “VGChartz”, the sales of PS5 in the United States are rising steadily, gradually leaving behind rival Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S.

The data indicates that the current total sales of PS5 in the United States is close to 13 million units, while the total sales of Xbox Series X|S are about 10 million units, with a gap of about 2.8 million units. In percentage terms, PS5 sales in the United States are nearly 30% higher than Xbox Series sales.

👉Must-play games from April to May 2023｜Tears of the Kingdom of Zelda Star Wars Jedi Island of the Dead

It’s worth mentioning that this gap has only widened in the last year: the gap between PS5 and Xbox Series X|S sales has increased by about 1.8 million units in the past 12 months.

Comparing PS4 vs Xbox One in the same period of the year (2 and a half years after its release), the sales gap between the two in the United States at that time was about 1.4 million ahead of PS4; in other words, the sales gap between PS5 vs Xbox Series was larger than that of the previous generation. out doubled.

The chart of the sales gap between PS5 and Xbox Series X|S shows that the gap has suddenly widened in the past six months. (Figure vgchartz)

👉Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 Remake Raiders｜A Quick Look at the Puzzle Solutions of All Organs

Netizens: Lian Teng will be popular every time he is opposed, and the more he is opposed, the more popular he is

In the past one or two years, when PS5 was still in short supply and hype was rife, there were many voices against PS5 even on the board, saying that PS5 without Game play is not worth buying, and touted how GamePass can be used to buy Xbox Series instead of PS5 and so on.

But now the PS5 is doing well in all regions of the world headed by the United States, once again verifying Lin Deng’s law of “every counter will be red” and “the more counter it is, the more red”. But on the other hand, when the PS5 is well established, it seems that Sony is a bit self-deprecating when it opposes Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard on the grounds of antitrust.

Activision Blizzard’s “Call of Duty” series has tens of millions of active users. It is understandable that Sony does not want to buy Activision Blizzard from Microsoft, but its excuses are really lame.

👉Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 Remake Raiders｜All Weapons Starting Method Maglin Pistol