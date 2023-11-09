PS5 Slim: The new Playstation 5 is coming in 2023

PR / Business Insider

With the Playstation 5 “Slim”, Sony has introduced a new version of the popular PS5 console, the digital model of which has a removable drive.

The PS5 “Slim” has been available on the US market since November 2023. It could also be sold in this country this year. However, the manufacturer has not yet announced an official release date.

As has now been confirmed, the new Playstation 5 is a slimmer and lighter version. Sony itself does not call the console a “slim” version – but the name is still used in the tech cosmos. According to rumors, the launch of a possible PS5 Pro could take place during 2024.

The Playstation 5 has been on the market for around two and a half years – at least in theory. So it was almost constantly sold out until the end of 2022. However, the situation surrounding the availability of the popular console has now relaxed. So it’s high time for a successor…

Die Playstation 5 “Slim” is here

Recently there have been increasing rumors that Sony is already working on one new version of the Playstation 5 is working. These have now been confirmed, because with the PS5 „Slim“ An update is expected to appear in 2023. Sony officially refrains from using the term “Slim” – but the name is still used in the tech world. Its predecessor was already in the different versions Pro and Slim available. No wonder that a slimmer version is now also appearing. The first teardown videos confirm that the new Playstation 5 is kleiner and lighter than the current model, although the difference is not immense. It also has a removable drive.

The new PS5 “Slim” can do that„

The Playstation 5 “Slim” is a revised version of the current PS5. The Hardware remains mostly the samethat’s what the new model offers more memory and a slimmer design. Another difference can be seen in Digital version drive – this is removable. Here you can see the biggest changes at a glance.

Design: The PS5 “Slim” has 30 percent less housing and 18 percent less weight compared to its predecessor. The digital version is 24 percent less weight. The upper part of the device is glossy, while the lower part has a matte look.

Drive: The drive of the “Slim” version is a Ultra HD Blu-ray drive with up to 100 gigabytes per disk. With the PS5 “Slim” Digital Edition, the drive can be added separately later – an internet connection is required once for the connection. The optional drive is intended for 119,99 Euro to be available.

Storage: The new model receives a memory upgrade and now scores points one terabyte of storage capacity. In comparison, the PS5 has 825 megabytes of memory.

This is what the Playstation 5 “Slim” should cost

Sony has announced that the price of the PS5 “Slim” in Europe will be 549,99 Euro lies. You pay for the PS5 “Slim” Digital Edition 449,99 Euro (then again for the optional drive 119,99 Euro.) A horizontal stand is included in the scope of delivery for the Playstation. However, if you prefer to use a vertical stand, you will have to pay another one additional fee of 29.99 euros.

When can we expect the Playstation 5 Pro?

After the sale of the PS5 “Slim” in 2023 should start, some insiders therefore expect that Playstation 5 Pro later in 2024 should come onto the market. That would be a little later than its predecessor. The PS4 received its Pro version just three years after its release. For the PS5 it would be around four years.

The gaming portal “Insider Gaming” even reports that a provisional release date for the Playstation 5 Pro has now been set. So insider sources want to know that the new console is in development and actually towards the end of 2024 could appear. Footage from a conference by the Chinese hardware manufacturer TCL Technology also suggests one soon launch of the PS5 Pro there. TCL is expecting a “9.5” generation in which there will be a new Xbox Series S/X in addition to a PS5 Pro. The latter has already been confirmed.

New rumors about the Playstation 5 Pro

The development of the Playstation 5 Pro now seems to have already progressed. Sony is supposed to do this in the next few months first developer kits to developer studios forgiven, as the mostly well-informed journalist Tom Henderson reports. He also assumes that the… PS5 Pro End 2024 could go on sale. Of course, there is still no reliable information about the exact specifications of the Playstation 5 Pro. But perhaps one awaits us More powerful combination processor from AMD with 5 or 4 nanometer structures from TSMC.

Buy the Playstation 5

Although Sony itself has confirmed that the supply bottlenecks for the PS5, which will last until the end of 2022, have now been overcome, demand for the console is still high. That’s why it can always happen that the still current Playstation is sold out in individual shops. You can currently use the PS5, for example Buy from Otto*. There she is for 619,00 Euro Available in a bundle with the game “God of War Ragnarök” (as a download code).

Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition for 449.99 euros* Sony Playstation 5 Standard Edition for 549.99 euros*

