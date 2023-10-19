PS5 Slim: The new Playstation 5 is coming in 2023

PR / Business Insider

With the Playstation 5 Slim, Sony has introduced a new version of the popular PS5 console.

The PS5 Slim is scheduled to come onto the US market in November 2023. And it could also be available in this country this year. However, the manufacturer has not yet announced an official release date.

As has now been officially confirmed, the new Playstation 5 is the slim version and therefore a slimmer and lighter console. The digital model also has a removable drive. According to rumors, the launch of a possible PS5 Pro could take place during 2024.

The Playstation 5 has been on the market for around two and a half years – at least in theory. So it was almost constantly sold out until the end of 2022. However, the situation surrounding the availability of the popular console has now relaxed. So it’s high time for a successor…

Die Playstation 5 slim is here

Recently there have been increasing rumors that Sony is already working on one new version of the Playstation 5 is working. These have now been confirmed, because with the PS5 Slim An update is expected to appear in 2023. The predecessor of the Playstation 5 was already in the different versions Pro and Slim available. No wonder that a slim version is now also being released. The new console is clear slimmer and lighter than the current model, and it also has a removable drive.

The new PS5 Slim can do that

The Playstation 5 Slim is a revised version of the current PS5. The Hardware remains mostly the samethat’s what the new model offers more memory and a slimmer design. Another difference can be seen in Digital version drive – this is removable. Here you can see the biggest changes at a glance.

Design: The PS5 Slim features 30 percent less housing and 18 percent less weight compared to its predecessor. The digital version is even 24 percent less weight. The upper part of the device is glossy, while the lower part has a matte look.

Drive: The drive of the slim version is a Ultra HD Blu-ray drive with up to 100 gigabytes per disk. With the PS5 Slim Digital Edition, the drive can be added separately later. The optional drive is intended for 119,99 Euro to be available.

Storage: The new model receives a memory upgrade and now scores points one terabyte of storage capacity. In comparison, the PS5 has 825 megabytes of memory.

This is what the Playstation 5 Slim should cost

The price for the PS5 Slim is expected to be in Europe 549,99 Euro. You pay for the PS5 Slim Digital Edition 449,99 Euro (then again for the optional drive 119,99 Euro.) A horizontal stand is included in the scope of delivery for the Playstation. However, if you prefer to use a vertical stand, you will have to pay another one additional fee of 29.99 euros.

When can we expect the Playstation 5 Pro?

After the sale of the PS5 Slim still in 2023 should start, some insiders therefore expect that Playstation 5 Pro later in 2024 should come onto the market. That would be a little later than its predecessor. The PS4 received its Pro version just three years after its release. For the PS5 it would be around four years.

The gaming portal “Insider Gaming” even reports that a provisional release date for the Playstation 5 Pro has now been set. So insider sources want to know that the new console is in development and actually towards the end of 2024 could appear. Footage from a conference by the Chinese hardware manufacturer TCL Technology also suggests one soon launch of the PS5 Pro there. TCL is expecting a “9.5” generation in which there will be a new Xbox Series S/X in addition to a PS5 Pro. The latter has already been confirmed.

New rumors about the Playstation 5 Pro

The development of the Playstation 5 Pro now seems to have already progressed. Sony is supposed to do this in the next few months first developer kits to developer studios forgiven, as the mostly well-informed journalist Tom Henderson reports. He also assumes that the… PS5 Pro End 2024 could go on sale. Of course, there is still no reliable information about the exact specifications of the Playstation 5 Pro. But perhaps one awaits us More powerful combination processor from AMD with 5 or 4 nanometer structures from TSMC.

Buy the Playstation 5

Although Sony itself has confirmed that the supply bottlenecks for the PS5, which will last until the end of 2022, have now been overcome, demand for the console is still high. That’s why it can always happen that the still current Playstation is sold out in individual shops. You can currently use the PS5, for example Buy from Otto*. There she is for 619,00 Euro Available in a bundle with the game “God of War Ragnarök” (as a download code).

