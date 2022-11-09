As a router, the Sony PlayStation 5 is indeed a bit huge, so there have always been voices in the market hoping that it can be lighter and thinner. When players buy it home to play the router, the chance of being recognized will decrease. Recently, it has been reported that SIE will launch a newly designed lightweight version of PS5 next year, but the machine name may not be called PS5 Slim.



Do not use the support frame

The PS5 generation console, because the CPU, RAM and SSD all require a lot of space to dissipate heat, so the appearance is really huge. In fact, the new batch of PS5s on the market today seem to have not changed on the surface. In fact, the internal materials have been improved and upgraded, and there has been a slight weight reduction. It is reported that SIE has planned to redesign the appearance of the PS5 in 2023, canceling the streamlined design that looks like an air cleaner, and no longer needing a support frame when laying flat.

PS5 Slim thin and light console may be launched in 2023

👉SLAM DUNK’s movie trailer released | Is it the king of the mountain?Fans are dissatisfied with the five sons of Xiangbei who changed their voice actors

Ultimate goal: increase capacity / improve logistics cost-effectiveness

Sony’s plan is to improve the design, reduce the voltage, and reduce the temperature of the body during operation, so that the body does not need as much space for heat dissipation, thereby reducing the size and weight, and reducing the production cost and transportation expenses of the object (the box is thinner A few more PS5s can be transported in a single truck). If this happens, PS5 production capacity can be increased, and everyone will buy it organically.

source:(LINK）

👉Top 5 mistakes in washing machine use｜Soak overnight, wash in hot water｜Expert: Washing damaged shirts will damage the life of the machine