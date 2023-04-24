PS5, Switch & Xbox im April 23

Anyone who already owns a good cell phone and would rather get a console with the new contract will find what they are looking for from many providers. We have summarized the best offers in April on the subject of cell phone tariffs with PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox for you here.

PS5, Switch OLED and Xbox Series X sold out or too expensive? The lack of chips is also noticeable in the console market. But you don’t have to despair, because if you are looking for a mobile phone tariff at the same time, you can get one from many providers Console as a bonus to the cell phone contract in the network of Telekom, Vodafone as well as o2 get it and save money at the same time. We took a very close look at the offers, calculated all the costs and are presenting what we consider to be the best deals below. Note, however, that the console tariff bundles can also sell out quickly.

PS5 with cell phone contract

The coveted console is currently much more available than it has been in recent months (check the current situation here). Mobile phone contracts with the PS5 are also available in abundance again.

PS5 with mobile phone contract in the Telekom network

You can get them at Klarmobil PS5 together with the “Allnet Flat 10 GB” tariff for 24.99 euros per month telecom network for additional payment and connection (view offer at Klarmobil).

Rates: 10 GB LTE (max. 25 Mbit/s) and Allnet/SMS flat rate

(max. 25 Mbit/s) and Allnet/SMS flat rate 24 months minimum term, 1 month notice period

Costs: EUR 24.99 per month + EUR 119.98 once = 719,74 Euro Total cost after 24 months

Total cost after 24 months Current best online price according to idealo.de for the PS5 and a second controller including shipping: 544 euros + 64 euros

Effective tariff costs: 719.74 euros – 608 euros = 111.74 euros (corresponds to 4,66 Euro in the month)

PS5 with “E as in simple” electricity contract

At the electricity provider “E wie einfach”, an electricity discount subsidiary of E.ON, you currently have the chance to get a PlayStation 5 (Disc Edition) with a PlayStation Plus credit of 60 euros as a premium on the electricity tariff (view the offer at E for easy access). In addition to the regular costs of the tariff (monthly basic price + price per kWh used), there is a one-time additional payment of 559.99 euros.

Which console is better: Xbox Series X or PS5? Find out in this short Video:

Nintendo Switch OLED with mobile phone contract

At Blau.de there is a good bundle with the Nintendo Switch OLED surfaced (view offer at Blau.de). You get the revamped switch console with OLED display together with “Blue Allnet XL“-Tariff at a saver price.

Rates: 10 GB LTE (max. 25 Mbit/s) and Allnet/SMS flat rate im o2 -Network

(max. 25 Mbit/s) and Allnet/SMS flat rate im -Network Costs: 22.99 euros per month + one-off payment of 23.99 euros = 575,75 Euro Total cost after 24 months

Total cost after 24 months Current best online price according to idealo.de for the Switch OLED: 327 euros

Actual tariff costs: 575.75 euros – 327 euros = 248.75 euros (corresponds to 10,36 Euro in the month)

Alternatively, you can also get the popular Nintendo console with a contract Vodafone-Net at Flymobile (view here), MediaMarkt tariff world (view here) and o2 (view here).

Nintendo Switch Lite with cell phone contract

At Flymobile you get the handy one Nintendo Switch Lite (See offer at Flymobile). You get the handheld version of the switch console together with “Otelo Allnet-Flat Classic“-Tariff at a saver price.

Rates: 20 GB LTE (max. 50 Mbit/s) and Allnet/SMS flat rate im Vodafone -Network

(max. 50 Mbit/s) and Allnet/SMS flat rate im -Network Costs: 19.99 euros per month + one-off payment of 9.98 euros = 489,74 Euro Total cost after 24 months

Total cost after 24 months Current best online price according to idealo.de for the Switch Lite: 200 euros

Actual tariff costs: 489.74 euros – 200 euros = 289.74 euros (corresponds to 12,07 Euro in the month)

Xbox Series X with cell phone contract

At Flymobile, the Xbox Series X is available with tariff in Vodafone-Net and the game Hogwarts Legacy (see offer).

Rates: 35 GB LTE (max. 500 Mbit/s) and Allnet/SMS flat rate im Vodafone -Network

(max. 500 Mbit/s) and Allnet/SMS flat rate im -Network 24 months minimum term, 1 month notice period

Costs: 34.99 euros per month + one-off 104.99 euros for additional payment and shipping = 944,75 Euro Total cost after 24 months

Total cost after 24 months Current best online price for the console and game according to idealo.de: 556 euros

Actual tariff costs: 944.75 euros – 556 euros = 388.75 euros (corresponds to 16.20 euros per month)

Xbox Series S with cell phone contract

Those who are not only looking for the current Microsoft console, but also need a mobile phone tariff, currently have the opportunity to strike particularly cheap at Flymobile (view offer at Flymobile).

Rates: 20 GB LTE (max. 50 Mbit/s) and Allnet/SMS flat rate im o2 -Network

(max. 50 Mbit/s) and Allnet/SMS flat rate im -Network 24 months minimum term, then 1 month notice period

Costs: 19.99 euros per month + one-off 54.99 euros for additional payment, connection price and shipping = 534,75 Euro Total cost after 24 months

Total cost after 24 months Current best online price for the console according to idealo.de: 277 euros

10 euros switching bonus when you take your phone number with you

Actual tariff costs: 534.75 euros – 277 euros – 10 euros bonus = 247.75 euros (corresponds to 10.32 euros per month)

Notice: The calculations with the low prices only pay off if you cancel at the end of the minimum contract period. If you should forget that, the contract will not be extended by another year, but can be canceled monthly.

