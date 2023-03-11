The PlayStation 5 console continues to evolve, and we’re excited to bring new features to players. Today we launched a new wave of PS5 system software updates, which have many features that fans have been looking forward to, including Discord voice chat, 1440p resolution support for variable update rates, and more. We have also added a variety of user experience, assistance tools and social function enhancements to make it easier than ever for players to play with friends or enjoy the gaming experience on the PS5 console.

The following is an introduction to some of the new features:

New social features

Join the Discord voice chat on the PS5 console. Now you can join the Discord voice chat on the PS5 console, and easily chat with friends on most other gaming platforms. To get started, follow these steps to link your Discord and PlayStation Network accounts on your PS5 console, PlayStation.com, or the Discord app for Windows, Mac, or mobile. Then use the Discord app on your mobile device or computer to have a Discord voice chat on the PS5 console (be sure to update the Discord app to the latest version). It’s also possible to let Discord friends see if you’re online and what games you’re playing.

Now you can join the Discord voice chat on the PS5 console, and easily chat with friends on most other gaming platforms. To get started, follow these steps to link your Discord and PlayStation Network accounts on your PS5 console, PlayStation.com, or the Discord app for Windows, Mac, or mobile. Then use the Discord app on your mobile device or computer to have a Discord voice chat on the PS5 console (be sure to update the Discord app to the latest version). It’s also possible to let Discord friends see if you’re online and what games you’re playing. Note: If you have previously linked your PlayStation Network to Discord to display the games you are playing, you will need to link your accounts again to grant Discord the new permissions required for voice chat.



Play Video



Start screen sharing or request screen sharing from a friend’s profile.It is now possible to send a screen share request or start sharing a screen with a friend directly from a friend’s profile. Just select the screen sharing icon on a friend’s profile to start a new sharing session.

Added “Join Game” icon to party chat.On the voice chat tab card, when party members are playing a game that is available to join, an icon to join will appear above it.Select the player and in the menu choose[加入遊戲]You can directly join the game.

new”Which friends are also playing“Figure Brick.The game’s content hub now shows which friends own the game, who’s online, and who’s playing the game. After selecting the tile, you can see what your friend is doing, and you can also open your friend’s profile to see more interaction options.

Manually upload game captures to PlayStationApp.Individual screenshots or gameplay clips of the PS5 console can now be manually selected and uploaded to the PS App, and then easily shared on social media or with friends. *This function complements the existing automatic upload function of PS App.

New games and personalization options

1440p supports variable refresh rate. You can now enjoy a smoother visual experience when playing games that support VFR at 1440p resolution using a VFR-compatible HDMI 2.1 display. **

You can now enjoy a smoother visual experience when playing games that support VFR at 1440p resolution using a VFR-compatible HDMI 2.1 display. ** We have also updated the 1440p output test parameters of the PS5 host to allow more types of HDMI displays to support 1440p. To check if your HDMI device is compatible, go to[Settings]>[Screen and Video]>[Video Output]> [測試1440p輸出]。



Game save library enhancements. Games can now be sorted and filtered when adding games to the game list. You can use filters in the save library to easily find PS VR games, and you can also find PS VR2 works when PS VR2 goes on sale this month.



Set game defaults for multiplayer preferences. You can set preferences in supported games to manage who can join the multiplayer games you create and who can invite other players. Go to “Settings” > “Save data and game/app settings” > “Game defaults” > [線上多人遊玩連線區]then in [誰可參加]and [誰可邀請]Choose your preference option.

You can set preferences in supported games to manage who can join the multiplayer games you create and who can invite other players.

New Assistance Tools and Convenience Features

Will PS4 Save data transfer to PS5 。 We provide two ways to make it easier for you to access PS4 save data on the PS5 console: When downloading or installing a PS4 game on your PS5 console, you will be notified that you have a PS4 save available in your PlayStation Network cloud storage (if your PS5 console does not already have a save for the game). Simply select the notification to download the save. The same notification will also appear when downloading or installing PS5 games that can load PS4 save data (for example, PS5 games that also release PS4 versions) (if the game supports this function). (Note: Online storage space used for saving data requires PlayStation Plus subscription)

We provide two ways to make it easier for you to access PS4 save data on the PS5 console:

Transfer PS5 data to each other.Now you can easily transfer data on a PS5 console (including games, save data, user settings, screenshots and videos) to another PS5 console using a local Wi-Fi or LAN cable. The data can be transferred when the PS5 host is set up for the first time, or it can be transferred later in the settings menu. This process will not remove or modify data on the original PS5 console.

Screen reader improvements.Screen readers now provide more detailed guidance when browsing on consoles. Reader will tell you which direction you can move on the currently selected component, and your current position if you are in a component with multiple items. Additionally, screen readers are now marked with borders when viewing web pages with a screen reader.

DualSenseThe wireless controller has added a wireless device update function.You can now update the DualSense wireless controller unit software using a wireless connection. If you are having trouble updating your device’s software over-the-air, use a USB cable to connect the controller to the PS5 console to update. You’ll be able to update over-the-air with the next update.

*Game clips with a non-4K resolution of less than 3 minutes can be uploaded to PSApp.

**Results may vary by game played. The 1440p video output on PS5 needs to support 1440p/60Hz, or a TV or computer screen that supports 1440p/60Hz and 120Hz.