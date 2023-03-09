PS5

After the beta test that started last month, Sony finally officially added the Discord voice chat function to PS5 in the latest version 7.0 update. As previously introduced, players need to link their PSN account to Discord first, then go to “Associated Services” and select Discord, and finally complete the integration operation by scanning the QR code or confirming with the browser. Every time you want to chat in Discord on PS5, you need to use your mobile device or PC to forward the conversation.

However, this is estimated to be only a temporary solution. In November last year, rival Microsoft made it possible for the host to directly join the chat. I believe Sony will follow up after a while. While integrating Discord, the new firmware also adds VRR variable refresh rate support for 1440p resolution. When a player downloads or installs a PS4 game or a PS5 work with a PS4 save file available on PS5, if there is no save file for the game on the console but there is data left in the cloud, the system will also prompt you to download the save file. Data transfer between two PS5s will be easier (via Wi-Fi or network cable), screen readers will also be improved, and players will be able to update DualSense controllers wirelessly.