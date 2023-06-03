PS5’s latest remote game device “Project Q” battery life exposed, even less than 5 hours? JUKSY street star

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) at the end of May 2023 PlayStation Showcase In the press conference, the latest game equipment was released without warning “Project Q”; recently, some foreign media broke the news, in fact The battery life of Project Q is not as good as everyone imagined, and it may even be worse than an iPhone 14.

Further reading: PS5 handheld “Project Q” is confirmed to debut! Highlights of SONY Playstation 2023 presentation!

SIE’s latest Project Q was revealed to have poor battery life!

According to the “Insider Gaming” report, the remote “handheld-like machine” launched by SIEProject Q, the actual battery life is only 3 to 4 hours, which is much less than the PS5’s own DualSense joystick or the current iPhone 14.The report also mentions that if If Project Q wants to sell well, it must “reduce the price”, and it must be cheaper than 200 US dollars (about 6,100 Taiwan dollars), otherwise many players should not pay.

Interestingly, the recent TGA (Game Awards, The Game Awards) held an event on the official Twitter Project Q According to the market survey, as many as 76% of netizens do not want to buy this device; now we can only see how SIE will deal with this situation.If it was you, would buy Project Q? Interested friends can also read more: “League of Legends” World Champion ShowMaker responds to high school students’ e-sports dreams: “Talent is more important than hard work!”