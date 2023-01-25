Home Technology PSA: Xbox Developer Direct scheduled for tonight at 8pm GMT – Gamereactor
Don’t forget to clear your schedule this evening if you’re a fan of all things Xbox.The long-awaited developer direct sales show will be held today 8:00 PM GMT / 9:00 PM CET Held, and more details on at least four games will be announced, including; Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and what’s next for The Elder Scrolls Online.

We say at least four, because recent rumors have even suggested we’ll be hearing about Tango Gameworks’ next project, and now Ghostwire: Tokyo is in the books.

We’re looking forward to finding out exact release dates for the three upcoming games, and there’s likely to be a batch of additional gameplay to stare at, and as for ESO, this will likely give us an idea of ​​what’s next for High Isle after it launches in mid-2022. Big adventure. If you liked this, be sure to stick around after the show to see the next ESO addition exclusively and independently.

Xbox hasn’t actually said how long the Developer Direct will last, but considering the ESO global reveal event is scheduled for 20:45 GMT / 21:45 CET, we assume it will last45 minutesis fair. So make sure to plan it into your evening and watch all the announcements and news on YouTube or Twitch.

