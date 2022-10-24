Yesterday, Lu Sauce’s article talked about false information, and today I opened an article cheaply, writing about the history of ancient Rome is fake, the reason is that “the so-called ancient Roman civilization has only relics and no cultural relics”…… It turns out that the Monete Romane sold on Ebay are all fakes, the silverware and ironware in the museum are all old, and the ancient Latin that the medieval Arabs worked hard to translate are all made up by themselves. XDD

Purpose of pseudo-knowledge

Most of the pseudo-knowledge passed down by the elderly is some grandstanding marketing copy, and the scientific knowledge of high school education level can falsify about half of them; Usually nationalists or even populists, they are made up to show that “our culture is the most extensive and profound”. There are too many illogical jokes on the simplified Internet, and even some official accounts rely only on a certain field. “Dispelling rumors” of “Rumors” can attract a lot of attention; other pseudo-knowledge is used to promote direct-selling products, similar to diet pills, and similar to the concept of “sleeping stool”, “detoxification and beauty” invented by “Oriental Wisdom”. .

The Tower of Babel

Just as the cognition of foreign cultures is limited to language, the cognition of knowledge is also limited to “true knowledge”accesssuperior. In terms of intercultural knowledge, the language constraints we face today are actually much smaller. Take the ancient coins above: I just did an experiment, open Google Translate, set the language to Chinese and Italian, enter “Ancient Roman Relics” on the left, the words Antichi manufatti romani will appear on the right, and then open Italian .it’s Ebay, copy and paste, there will be a lot of ancient coins of 80 to 90 euros (ancient Roman coins are so cheap, a few years ago, tourists even dug out a clay pot of ancient coins in Rome…… .), or paste it directly under Google Images, it will also retrieve a large number of photos of cultural relics in the museum. Therefore, it is not the language barrier that limits cognition here, but the diffusion ability of “true knowledge” is far less than “pseudo-knowledge” with powerful marketing tools.Maybe the “creators” of the major portal sites reprint other people’s articles under their own screen names. While competing for traffic, the big sites also make users with limited basic education mistakenly believe that “big sites”reach a consensusIt is the bizarre concept of “authority”. Just like I mentioned in my previous article, “Plato’s theory” was popular for a while.

Fake knowledge that is hard to falsify

Methodological falsification is very convenient, as long as it is replaced by an invalid object within a specified range, it can be proved that this is not a general method within this category. Falsification of knowledge is very troublesome. You smash an ancient coin into his face, and he tells you that it is forged by later generations; you show him a method to identify the authenticity of an ancient coin, and he tells you that the coin is old; you Give him a painting in the Middle Ages with similar objects, and he can tell you that the painting and the money were forged by a factory…

And as Mr. C. Planitia mentioned in the message, the authoritative information base in the future.In fact, in terms of Google’s current retrieval capabilities, most false information can be easily falsified, but people who believe in these low-level rumors will definitely not use this kind of retrieval, onlyPassivelyAccept both true and false knowledge. At this time, the dilemma of falsification lies in that if the weight loss products promoted by the merchants do not use the popular concept of “stool”, but use the concept of “Shannon entropy”, which is completely irrelevant and difficult for ordinary people to verify. (It’s like the concept of quantum mechanics commonly used by low-energy merchants, and the amazing thing is that this allows people who are not willing to be deceived to take the initiative to learn a little bit of related science knowledge about quantum mechanics), those who have the ability to verify the authenticity do not need authority Information base; people who have no ability to verify will not use the information base even if they are provided; and those who create pseudo-knowledge will choose to deliberately avoid it and ignore this information base directly. Unless a special “rumor-refuting” information database is established, the ability to refute rumors is bound to be far less than the ability to create rumors.

Knowledge chain assumption

In order for these gullible people to actively identify the authenticity of the information, perhaps they can only hope to simplify the steps to identify specific knowledge, and the authenticity of specific knowledge itself has a very vague boundary.And if the authenticity of these specific knowledge is transformed intoJudging the credibility of knowledge sourcesalthough not as accurate as judging authenticity itself, but it is also a good substitute for simplifying judgment.

Whether there will be an AI learning program that can compare the degree of similarity of specific knowledge, such as the similar grammatical structure between similar nouns and the degree of similarity of the sentence sequence of the entire article, to judge the degree of relevance of the paragraphs in the two articles, and keep it after the comparison. The article with the previous timestamp continues to compare with other similar articles, and finally the article with the highest timestamp is left, that is, the approximate source of the knowledge. A knowledge chain that forms a single knowledge. Then some papers, journals or educational popular science domain names are defined as credible biases, which may be simpler and more intuitive information that can be provided to judges.