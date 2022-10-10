It is difficult to play PSP simulator games through iPhone. I would like to share a PSP simulator “Rainbow Atmosphere Light” that has just been released from the App Store. It can be played directly without iOS jailbreak. This article will teach you how to use PSP simulator and download. Game skills, instantly turn the iPhone into a portable handheld PSP game console.

“Rainbow Ambient Light” is an APP combined with PSP simulator. It is mainly through the disguise as a normal Bluetooth RGB lighting control App to successfully pass the App Store review. In fact, “Rainbow Ambient Light” has a built-in integrated PPSSPP simulator and download PSP games. platform, and then share how to download PSP games for free to load the game method.

Remind that you are not sure how long the “Rainbow Atmosphere Light” app will survive. It is recommended that you download this tutorial as soon as possible to avoid subsequent forced removal from the Apple App Store. You need to simulate the web version through super troublesome PPSSPP before installing.

iOS PSP Emulator Requirements and Limitations

Device supports iPhone, iPad (no jailbreak required)

System version requires iOS 10.3 or later

Download the game conditionally

Support manual import of PSP game ROM

game support save

iPhone installation and implementation of PSP simulator teaching

Step 1. PPSSPP emulator download

First download the “App Store” on your iOS or iPadOS device.Rainbow Ambient Light” APP, this teaching can also be supported in the test under iOS 16.

Step 2. Start the PSP emulator and register

After downloading via iPhone or iPad, directly open “Rainbow Ambient Light” APP, if it does not jump out of the PSP game interface, enter the background to close the APP and reopen it. Some netizens found that the neon light control screen is still displayed when it is turned on, and there is no way to automatically switch the situation. You can wait for a few hours, open it again, and you will enter smoothly.

To use it for the first time, you need to register an account first.Randomly enter username and password(There will be no verification), just click “Sign up now“can.

Usually the account is registered as an ordinary member, and basically enjoys the right to download PSP games for free at 0.26G, and then click “Close”.Pay special attention to the fact that you don’t need to enter an activation code, and you don’t need to spend any money to buy an activation code to play. Later, I will teach you how to download PSP games directly with your iPhone.

Step 3. Download PSP games with iPhone

Open Safari browser through iPhone, search for “PSP Game Download” website, you can usually find several websites, you can directly download PSP game ROM main program directly through iPhone mobile phone, if you want Chinese PSP games, you can go to K73 game network to download directly .

This article uses the K73 game network to explain. After using the iPhone to enter the webpage, click “Size” in the lower left corner and then click “Switch to the computer version website”, and the computer version website can only be downloaded.

After searching for the PSP game you want to download from the inside, Safari will pop up the inquiry window, click “Download” to continue.

You can download the game ROM through Safari. Observe that if the blue circle in the lower left corner is full, it means the download is complete. Clicking the open mirror will directly open the file location.

Usually the download will be a zip compressed file, click it will automatically decompress, you will see the PSP game ROM (format is .iso).

Directly press and hold the ROM game file, select “Move”, put it directly into the “My iPhone / Rainbow Atmosphere Light” folder, and create a “Download” folder through the “•••” in the upper right corner, and finally click “Copy” ” can be moved.

Step 3. Load the PSP game

Open”Rainbow Ambient Light” APP, directly click the “Enter Simulator” button on the top.

Select the “Download” folder, you will see the PSP game ROM file you just saved, click it to start the game.

Share several PSP game screen, basically use the iPhone to perform very smoothly, just like really playing PSP games.

You can watch the game effect of the iPhone running the PPSSPP simulator “God of War” through the actual measurement record below. The basic delay has been greatly reduced, and it is not like the previous iPhone running the PSP simulator will overshoot.

The above is how to download and install PSP games and open the PPSSPP emulator. By the way, I recommend several PSP games for everyone: