Sony PSVR 2 Hong Kong version first unboxing｜Sony PlayStation VR 2 will be officially launched on February 22, the second generation of VR game devices, both performance and design are more advanced than the previous generation, will it be the best partner of PS5? Before the official launch, the reporter officially started with the Hong Kong version of PSVR 2, and took a look at it first.



The current generation of Sony PSVR 2 has much simpler equipment than the previous generation (the set-top box and lens have been deleted), so the packaging is much thinner. After opening the box, you can see the manual, earphones and charging cables. After picking up the small box above, you can see the main body of PSVR 2 and 2 handles.

It doesn’t feel too cumbersome to wear on the head (Photo by Huang Baoying)

