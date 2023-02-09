Home Technology PSVR 2 Real Device Arrives in Hong Kong Take a closer look at the package appearance of the licensed product in Hong Kong
PSVR 2 (PlayStation VR 2) will be launched in Hong Kong on February 22, and the editorial department of unwire has received the real PSVR 2 street version loaned by Sony PlayStation today. Waiting for the editor and everyone to see the detailed appearance of the PS VR 2 package.

The PSVR 2 package will have a VR head-mounted device and two newly designed handles, so the packaging box is larger than last time, and it can be seen that it is as high as half of the PS5.

Note that PS VR2 needs a PlayStation 5 host to drive.

In the contents list on the box, we see that the package contains:

1) VR headsets

2) PlayStation VR2 Sense controller (L) / (R) with a lanyard

3) USB cable (for controller configuration and charging)

4) Stereo headphones

5) Earplugs

6) 1 set of instructions, etc.

At the bottom of the box, you can see the Hong Kong licensed product warranty notice, which means that the user can enjoy one-year free maintenance service for the main unit and original accessories, and the original invoice issued in Hong Kong must be presented for verification during maintenance.

Detailed unboxing and testing, we will share with you on the main website, Facebook, and YouTube after we unwire, please remember to pay close attention!

