PS VR2 out of the box test, is it worth buying for PS5 players? ｜PS5 has been launched for 2 years. Recently, the supply has finally stabilized, and fans can finally walk in easily. Sony launched the latest PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR 2) on February 22 at the moment when the supply of PS5 is sufficient. I wonder if it will attract PS5 players? The reporter bought the new PSVR 2 2 weeks in advance, and tried 3 PSVR 2-specific games at the same time, to give you a detailed evaluation of whether the current generation PSVR 2 is worth buying for machine fans.



Let me talk about the difference between the current generation of PSVR 2 and the previous generation. The biggest upgrade of the current generation in terms of specifications is of course the doubling of the screen resolution, from 960 x 1080 to 2000 x 2040, and the viewing angle has been increased from 100 degrees to 110 degrees, and the corresponding 4K HDR output. Not only is the image more detailed and bright, but the field of view is also wider. The weight of the fuselage is also reduced from 600g to 560g. Looking at the numbers alone, the current generation has indeed strengthened a lot, but I believe everyone is most concerned about whether the settings of PSVR 2 are complicated? Does it need a lot of space to play? And how does it feel when you actually wear it? Immediately for everyone to test one by one.

PSVR 2 has been tested in detail, is it worth buying for PS5 players? (Photo by Huang Baoying)

The most surprising thing about this generation is that the entire set of PSVR equipment and settings are much simpler than the previous generation. When setting up the previous generation, you need to connect an external box and lens, and you have to connect different wires left and right. Have been playing all day. And it takes a lot of space to play, so many requirements, I don’t want to play until the line is connected. The current generation of PSVR 2 only needs a USB cable to be directly plugged into the console to play, which is much more convenient.

PSVR 1st Generation vs 2nd Generation Specifications and Price Comparison



The current generation of PSVR 2 has 4 built-in orientation-sensing lenses, and does not need an external lens like the previous generation, so it can be played without a large place. The official said that it can be played in a space as small as 1 square meter, which is most suitable for the tiny space of ordinary Hong Kong families. In addition, players can instantly see the external environment with one click, which is safer than the previous generation.

It is also easier to wear than the previous generation. Players only need to press and pull to put the hood on the head, put it in place and twist it firmly, then press the right button to adjust the front and rear focus, use the left button to fine-tune the viewpoint, and then put on the earphones and carry the dedicated headset. The PSVR 2 Sense can be played with a hand. Compared with the previous generation, it needs to use the lens to focus and needs a larger space to play first. The current generation is undoubtedly much simpler.

In terms of wearing feeling, the current generation is also much more comfortable than the previous generation. Although the weight is only 40g lighter than the previous generation, because the weight distribution of the fuselage is better than the previous generation, it will not feel like the front is heavy and the rear is light. The reporter wears it for a long time, no matter the head or neck will not be too cumbersome, and the eyes will not get tired after playing for more than half an hour. This aspect is worthy of praise.

PSVR 2 is lighter than its predecessor (Photo by Huang Baoying)

After connecting, turn on the PS5, and then you can set up the PSVR 2 for the first time. You only need to follow the simple steps to complete the settings, and you can start the game immediately.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is designed exclusively for PSVR 2 and is a must-play. (officially provided)

Horizon：Call of the Mountain實試

First try the PSVR 2 exclusive game “Horizon: Call of the Mountain”. The game is specially designed for PSVR 2, so no matter the image, operation, etc., it perfectly corresponds to PSVR 2. This time, in the world of “Horizon”, the player plays the role of Lias, a soldier who was originally a prisoner. When wearing VR, he can fully experience the vast world in Horizon. At the beginning of the game, when the reporter was sitting in a canoe across the forest and river, he felt that the video was very realistic. With the 4K HDR video output, it was really beautiful. Players can enjoy a 360-degree view of the natural world, which is very surprising. After wearing the headset, its Tempest 3D AudioTech can even simulate the sound of mechanical monsters flying left and right, full of presence and a perfect immersive experience.

The reporter thinks that the most interesting thing is the feeling of climbing when you are adventurous, climbing mountains, climbing houses, catching trees, etc., just like looking down when you are really climbing rocks, you will feel a little startled, which is very refreshing and enjoyable. In addition, during the battle, it is very exciting to use the somatosensory operation to shoot arrows and avoid the attack of mechanical beasts. Moreover, players can obtain different weapons and props in future stories, and it is also very interesting to use somatosensory operations. The reporter also thinks that the PSVR Sense controller is very powerful. Not only can it perfectly sense the player’s movements, but even the outer shell of the controller can sense fingers, and it can simulate gestures without pressing any buttons. In addition to the handle, even the head cover will have a slight vibration feedback, which also makes the player more involved in the game. However, after playing for half an hour, I was already sweating, and I didn’t know how long it took to play until the machine exploded.

The Quill mouse in Moss 1&2 is very cute and has won the favor of many female players. (officially provided)

Moss 1&2 remake test

Then try the remake of another game “Moss 1&2”. Although it seems to be just a sketch game, the reporter is very fond of this game. In the game, players use “God Vision” to control the cute mouse Quill to pass the adventure. Don’t think it’s just an ordinary action game, but you can use PSVR 2 to see clearly the terrain or hidden passages on the map, and sometimes you need helpers to move the organs on the ground to help Quill pass the level, which is very interesting. The game also exhausts the performance of PSVR 2. The 3D stereoscopic picture and the entire layout are very beautiful, and it is easy to play without being too squishy. In addition, the mouse boy Quill is very cute, which is also worthy of praise.

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is exactly what fans give to the game (official offer)

STAR WARS:Tales from the Galaxy’s Edgepractical test

Finally, try “STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge”, a game obviously made for fans. Players play a robot maintenance mechanic and perform tasks in the wilderness of Batuu. Players experience the world of Star Wars from a first-person perspective. Whether it is space adventure or fighting with a lightsaber, it is believed to be the dream experience of Star Wars fans. Although the reporters are not fans of Star Wars, they all think this game is quite interesting. However, I feel that the graphics of the game are not as good as Horizon. After playing for about 30 minutes, my eyes are already a little tired, so points will be deducted for this aspect.

In addition to PSVR 2, even the newly designed PSVR 2 Sense handle is very surprising. (Photo by Huang Baoying)

Summarize

Is PSVR 2 worth buying? The current generation is much better than the previous generation in terms of performance and wearing comfort. It will not be too heavy after wearing it on the head, and it will not be too heavy to play for half an hour continuously. The picture corresponds to 4K HDR and is very high-definition. When using PS5 to play Netflix and other streaming videos or non-PSVR games on PSVR 2, it feels like a large screen of over 100 inches is in front of you, just like playing in front of a big theater, which is very shocking.

In addition, as soon as PSVR 2 comes out, there are as many as 30 games to support it. Previously released masterpieces such as “GT7” and “Resident Evil 8” have free update support. It is not afraid that there will be no games to play when the new machine is launched. The only obstacle is that the price is slightly higher, even more expensive than PS5, which discourages many players. But the reporter feels that the new machine is beyond imagination in terms of functions and image effects. The official also pointed out that there will be as many as 100 games corresponding to PS VR2 in the future, and it is worthwhile to play so many high-quality VR games for more than 4,000 yuan. In addition, this time you don’t need a large space to play. You can even play in a small living room, even sitting at a desk (you only need to leave 1 square meter of space). It is also very suitable for ordinary families in Hong Kong, PS5 players It’s worth considering.