PSVR2 real machine hands-on trial report: very amazing, improved and many new features, great experience｜The new generation of VR game device “PSVR2” will be released soon, and the “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything channel was invited by Hong Kong Sony to participate in the media priority trial meeting, The following is the feeling after getting started.



The hardware is greatly improved. Multiple positions can be adjusted to make the strap feel more comfortable.

The reporter himself does not have the previous generation PSVR, but he has played with a friend’s PSVR a few times. I feel that in addition to the lack of picture resolution, the main reason is that there are very few adjustments for the PSVR itself. In many cases, it’s like “just go to the machine” in disguise. Not very comfortable, especially for players who are prone to 3D dizziness, it is more difficult to adapt. This time, the demo of PSVR2 started with “Setting” (putting on PSVR2, setting the play range, etc.), the setting process alone has already amazed the reporter.

Thanks to Sony for inviting me to participate in the PSVR2 demo.Photography: Huang Baoying

First of all, the body of PSVR2 can be adjusted more. In addition to the tightness of the headband, the front and rear positions of the goggles, and the eye distance (the distance between the two lenses) can be adjusted, making it more comfortable to wear. After careful adjustment, the game screen will be more accurate and clearer, greatly reducing dizziness. It is also worthy of praise that the eye mask adopts a widened design, which has enough space to play comfortably even with glasses, without the feeling of “clamping”.

PSVR2.Photography: Huang Baoying

Another breakthrough point of PSVR2 is that the fuselage has a front camera, users can watch the real scene through the lens at any time through the buttons on the fuselage (just like Iron Man); To complete various measurements, it is no longer necessary to set up the PS Camera on the top of the TV/screen, only need to plug in the USB cable to use it, and the setting is more convenient.

Watching the real environment through the body lens feels very sci-fi

After wearing PSVR2, players need to set the range of play. The reporter thinks that the setup process itself is already worth the fare. First of all, the player needs to wear PSVR2 to “watch the sky and the earth”. The lens will automatically scan the 3D data of the surrounding environment and reflect it on the monitor in real time.

Another new feature of PSVR2 is Eye-tracking. After the eye-tracking is calibrated according to the instructions of the body during the setup, you can operate the menu through the sight in the game. The calibrated eye tracking is very precise, and you only need to align your eyes with a little “look” to accurately operate the menu; it may not be a ground-breaking new technology, but for journalists who have never experienced eye-tracking technology before, Its experience is very satisfying.

As for the weight of the fuselage that many people should be concerned about, the reporter has no official weight data for the time being. According to the figure provided on the Internet, it is about 500 grams. Personally, the reporter feels that the strap is not heavy after wearing it. It may be because the tension will be removed after wearing it. The reporter did not feel burdened during the trial game for more than ten minutes, and twisted his head. Looking left and right is very easy, and it is expected that I will not be too tired after playing for two or three hours.

The wearing feeling is also very good PSVR2 Photography: Huang Baoying

Real machine play experience: Call of the Mountain archery and mountain climbing

No matter how good the hardware is, it needs a good game to make it play, and the actual game experience of PSVR2 is also very good; on the day of the trial meeting, the official arrangement of the VR game “Horizon Call of the Mountain” for us to try, It is basically a pass-through game, players need to keep moving forward, untie the climbing puzzle and defeat the enemies along the way. Almost all objects along the way of the game can be interacted with. For example, when taking a boat, the player can move the river water; wooden barrels, boxes, etc. along the way can also be picked up, checked to see if there are any items inside, and then thrown away casually, which is very liberating .

And when climbing a mountain, the player also needs to actually perform the climbing action of raising the hand -> grabbing the anchor -> pulling down; under the VR display, there is a more “mountain climbing” feeling, after climbing to a high place, then looking down, Looking at the scenery from a high place, the experience is completely different from the third-person perspective.

Of course, the most fun part is the archery part. Players need to move their hands to the back of their shoulders to take the arrow, then place it on the bowstring, pull the bow, and then release it to shoot the arrow. Players can also align the arrow with their line of sight by adjusting the angle of the bow-holding hand, which feels like the upper body of the “Hunger Games” archer.

This is what it looks like off screen.Photography: Huang Baoying

Summary: The overall improvement is more than the hardware alone is very satisfactory

Compared with the previous generation PSVR, PSVR2 has many improvements, so that it seems that PSVR is like an experimental prototype, and PSVR2 is considered a mature product. As far as this demo session is concerned, the performance of PSVR2 is very satisfactory, and the reporter personally recommends it very much; the only question left is how many VR games will be available on PS5 in the future. After all, no matter how good the hardware is, there must be fun games Just cooperate. PSVR2 will be officially launched on February 22 this year. If you are not too impatient to try it out, you can wait until the official announcement of more PSVR2 games before making a decision.

PSVR2 improved bit finishing



1) The fuselage can be adjusted more.Wearing feeling is better



2) Add a front camera to add AR elements



3) Just connect 1 USB cable



4) No need to configure PS Camera



5) Eye-tracking eye tracking



