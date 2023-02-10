Home Technology Psychonauts 2 Documentary Is Finally On Youtube
Technology

Psychonauts 2 Documentary Is Finally On Youtube

by admin
Psychonauts 2 Documentary Is Finally On Youtube

Few developers and publishers are willing or brave enough to be completely honest about what’s going on when a game is being developed, so Double Fine and 2 Player Productions gave us the Double Fine Adventure documentary about making Psychonauts seven years ago, in This aspect has really raised the bar. That documentary did show the ups and downs of the game’s troubled development process, so we were pretty surprised when we were told that Psychonauts 2 would also be getting a documentary. We haven’t heard anything about it in a while…until tonight.

Double Fine and 2 Player Productions have suddenly released a documentary called Double Fine PsychoOdyssey, a 32-episode documentary about the development of Psychonauts 2. Its description does sound like we’re getting another honest and transparent look at what’s happened to Tim Schafer and Crew Studios over the past seven years:

“Now under pressure to make a worthy sequel, studios must contend with overly ambitious designs, low morale, technical challenges and financial woes, all at a time of turmoil in the world.

Double Fine PsychOdyssey is the direct continuation of the critically acclaimed Double Fine Adventure series, offering deeper insights into the passion, humor and heartbreak of video game development.

I know what I’m up to this weekend and I highly recommend you watch it too. enjoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKoy_KMVIyU/

See also  "The Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin" additional quest "Gilgamesh the Lost in Dimension" released the latest promotional video-ZEEK Gamer Log

You may also like

“Pikmin 4” will land on Switch on July...

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty supports free upgrades and...

Alaska, Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in...

Xiaomi will launch this stick on Valentine’s Day,...

OnePlus Pad becomes the brand’s first tablet computer,...

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Coming This Summer

Big data and sensors: drones in the field...

Penn Badgley Addresses Fantastic Four Reed Richards Rumors...

Lightyear Frontier’s reception is both ‘exciting and a...

iPhone 15 switches to USB-C Apple chip and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy