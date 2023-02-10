Few developers and publishers are willing or brave enough to be completely honest about what’s going on when a game is being developed, so Double Fine and 2 Player Productions gave us the Double Fine Adventure documentary about making Psychonauts seven years ago, in This aspect has really raised the bar. That documentary did show the ups and downs of the game’s troubled development process, so we were pretty surprised when we were told that Psychonauts 2 would also be getting a documentary. We haven’t heard anything about it in a while…until tonight.

Double Fine and 2 Player Productions have suddenly released a documentary called Double Fine PsychoOdyssey, a 32-episode documentary about the development of Psychonauts 2. Its description does sound like we’re getting another honest and transparent look at what’s happened to Tim Schafer and Crew Studios over the past seven years:

“Now under pressure to make a worthy sequel, studios must contend with overly ambitious designs, low morale, technical challenges and financial woes, all at a time of turmoil in the world.

Double Fine PsychOdyssey is the direct continuation of the critically acclaimed Double Fine Adventure series, offering deeper insights into the passion, humor and heartbreak of video game development.

I know what I’m up to this weekend and I highly recommend you watch it too. enjoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKoy_KMVIyU/