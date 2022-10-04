news/202209/221004-krafton- (1).jpg?versionId=zKHwDqXxZifnv1iI_mR0ZZiTpCWyhjg1″ media=”(min-width: 992px)”>

The battle royale game “Jedi Survival” and “Future Battle MOBILE” will join hands with the survival horror game “DEAD BY DAYLIGHT” to launch a large-scale joint cooperation.

This cross-brand cooperation will launch co-branded props, special modes and co-branded limited activities in the games of “PUBG Mobile” and “Future Battle MOBILE”. At the same time, it will be combined with the Halloween day to integrate the unique sense of horror of “Dead by Dawn”. Create a unique atmosphere that is fresh, exciting and fun.

In this wave of joint cooperation, “PUBG Mobile” will be the first to launch a special Halloween mode based on the theme of “Deadline of Dawn”, which is expected to be open from October 21 to November 7.

Each battle consists of a total of four players. Players will transform into survivors and killers in the game. The killer must hunt down and eliminate all survivors, while the remaining three survivors must escape from the killer’s clutches and try their best to repair the generator in order to successfully escape from the mode.

This joint collaboration will also launch Dead by Dawn-themed game props, including costumes for the killer characters “Huntress,” “Legion,” “Joker,” and “Trap Killer,” as well as backpacks, pans, and dynamic badges. Wait.

The PC version is expected to launch from October 19th to December 7th, and the home console version will be available from October 20th to December 8th.

In addition to launching the exclusive Halloween co-branded mode, “PUBG Mobile” will also bring special co-branded activities during this period. As long as players play the co-branded special mode in the game, they can complete the tasks on the co-branded website, and at the same time get the “Dwight Survivor” level 3 helmet created for the “Dawn Dead Line” game character, and can enjoy the “PUBG” Permanent props such as game sprays and “Nurse” killer masks used. The joint website event will be open from October 21st to November 7th.

“Future Battle MOBILE”, also a brother of KRAFTON’s battle royale series, will also launch a variety of exclusive props through joint cooperation, including costumes, helmets, backpacks, weapons designed with the theme of “Dead by Dawn” , accessories, parachute and patch accessories, etc.

From October 20th to November 23rd, as long as you log in to the game and open the “Deadline of Dawn” joint treasure chest, you will have the opportunity to take away the limited items exclusive to the joint cooperation. At the same time, players only need to join the joint activities in the game. Opportunity to add code to take away more abundant and diverse rewards.

The official will release the trailer video produced by the joint cooperation content of “Deadline of Dawn” in the future, leading players to have a glimpse of the horror atmosphere in the game.

For more information on the joint cooperation between “PUBG Mobile”, “Future Battle MOBILE” and “Dead Line”, you can pay attention to the official websites of “PUBG Mobile” and “Future Battle MOBILE”.