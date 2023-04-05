Home Technology Public administration has become more digital (but not for everyone)
Technology

Increasingly digital public administration, but not for everyone. The sites of the Italian PA are still not very accessible, with a rate of errors with respect to the principles of accessibility in the two-digit percentage. And Lombardy turns out to be very little virtuous: it is more or less at the same level as Calabria (about 20% of errors), while Sardinia is among the best with 14%; in second place on the podium, behind the more predictable Trentino Alto Adige (13%). Lastly, the public sites of Valle d’Aosta (24%).

This is the evidence published by the Agenzia Italia Digitale, updated to the first quarter of 2023. In fact, a new dashboard is online which presents, for the first time in Italy, the monitoring data on the accessibility of Public Administration websites. Available from 31 March, in line with the deadlines set by the measure’s operational plan, the site allows you to consult the list of the most frequent errors relating to over 14,000 sites extracted from IndicePA, analyzed with automatic systems in the first quarter of the year.

Making Public Administration services more accessible and inclusive for all citizens, even for those with temporary or permanent disabilities, is one of the objectives of measure 1.4.2 of the Pnrr.

“This is a step forward in the right direction to guarantee equal rights of access to Public Administration services – declared the Undersecretary of State in charge of Technological Innovation, Alessio Butti – so that no citizen is excluded from the benefits that the new technology able to bring into the lives of all of us”.

The most frequently encountered errors concern the lack of a visual focus indicator when users navigate with the keyboard rather than the mouse (33.8%), the presence of information conveyed exclusively through colour, such as links that are not underlined (19, 9%) and the presence of text with an insufficient level of color contrast with the background (11.8%).

